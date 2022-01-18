Online Event Ticketing Market Size, Share and Competitive Landscape 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 18, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Online Event Ticketing Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global online event ticketing market size is anticipated to reach USD 67.99 billion by 2025. It is anticipated to register growth with 4.8% CAGR during the forecasted period, 2018 to 2025. This growth can be associated with the shifting trend prevailing among the millennial population for usage of mobile applications to book movie and event tickets at any point of time with minimal or no charges.

The segment of the mobile is expected to register a 7.0% CAGR during the forecasted years owing to the increasing influence of mobile phones among the millennial population. Also, rising acceptance of e-tickets and m-tickets across all theatres is expected to pave the way for the growth of such services. Moreover, features like safe, reliable, and hassle-free booking process are further anticipated to fuel up the market growth.

The sports event segment held the share of around 30% across the global market, in 2016 owing to rising influence of national and international sports among the millennial population coupled with the increasing popularity of games like FIFA World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Olympic Games, and Premier League. On the other hand, the movie segment is also gaining importance among the online ticket service providers. It is expected to witness CAGR of 7.6% from 2018 to 2025.

North America held the largest share due to the rising per capita income among the working population coupled with the surging usage of the Internet across the U.S. and Canada. Middle East and Arica is projected to hold a significant share owing to the increasing adoption of tablets and smartphones among the millennial population across countries like Turkey, UAE, and Qatar.

The online event ticketing market includes key players such as Mtime; StubHub; Razorgato; Tickpick; Ticketmaster, Big Cinemas; and Fandango. They are implementing various marketing strategies like partnerships with several financial institutions like banks to gain competitive advantage over other players.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Online Event Ticketing Regional Outlook (USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

U.K.

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

