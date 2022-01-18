Market Snapshot As per the latest industry analysis on graphene composites by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at around US$ 12 Mn in 2020, and is expected to accelerate at a massively high CAGR of 40% to top US$ 105 Mn by 2031. Demand for polymer-based graphene composites to surge at a CAGR of 35% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Excellent conductivity of graphene composites has increased their demand for energy storage and generation application. In addition, their lightweight property has boosted adoption in the automobile and aerospace sectors. Huge amounts of graphene composites needed by industrial houses that conduct manufacturing operations for the electronics and semiconductors industry has also aided market expansion.

Widespread use of graphene in industries such as semiconductors, energy storage, and medical equipment is expected to propel the market forward over the coming years.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global graphene composites market to top US$ 105 Mn by 2031.

Polymer-based graphene composites projected to reach around US$ 65 Mn by 2031.

Ceramic-based graphene composites projected to record above 30% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Japan to record 28% CAGR over the forecast period 2021- 2031.

China forecast to reach projected market size above US$ 30 Mn by 2031.

Market in Canada projected to expand above 30% CAGR over the decade.

Main Segments Covered in Graphene Composites Industry Research

Product

Polymer-based Graphene Composites

Metal-based Graphene Composites

Ceramic-based Graphene Composites

Application

Graphene Composites for Sports & Wearable Goods

Graphene Composites for Aerospace & Defense

Graphene Composites for Automotive

Graphene Composites for Building & Construction

Graphene Composites for Energy Storage & Generation

Market Competition

Companies leverage strategic collaborative initiatives to increase their market share and profitability. Companies operating in the market are also acquiring start-ups that are working on new technologies, to strengthen their product capabilities.

Key players are adopting numerous strategies such as product launches, business expansion, acquisitions, partnerships, collaborations, joint ventures, and agreements to stay competitive in the market.

G6 Materials Corp inked an R&D agreement with a Singapore-based company Partner to develop a graphene-based composite material for application in marine vessels.

