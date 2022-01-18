Case Handling Machines Market is to Register Steady Growth During 2028

Case Handling Machines Market: Introduction and Need of the Product

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Case Handling Machines gives estimations of the Size of Case Handling Machines Market and the overall Case Handling Machines Market share of key regional segments During Forecast 2028

Case handling machines are packaging systems which handle case erecting, case closing, case gluing, case tapping, end-load case packing, wrap-around case packing, top-load case packing, case handling for fill and seal, case loading, and tear tape applications. These machines are highly suitable for a variety of applications in food beverages, electrical electronics, pharmaceutical, and other industries, during case handling process.

Case erecting machines, a type of case handling machine, are used to erect cartons of different shapes and sizes through double arm and suction cup mechanism. Case handling machines are designed to work in any kind of environment in the large manufacturing industries. The case handling machine helps production companies to eliminate manual labor and hence increases the production efficiencies of a manufacturing plant.

Case handling machines also comprise of case gluing, taping, and case packing machines. There are mainly two types of case packers available in the market i.e. horizontal case packer and vertical case packer. Leading end-user companies in the consumer goods industry are planning to automate their production process to achieve higher profit margins with minimum manpower requirement and resources.

Case Handling Machines Market: Market Segmentation:

Case Handling Machines Market Segmentation: By Machine Type

Case Erecting Machines

Case Gluing Machines

Case Packing Machines

Case Loading Machines

Other Case Handling Machines

Case Handling Machines Market Segmentation: By End-Use

Food Dairy Products Frozen Chilled Food Ready-to-eat Meals Snacks and Dry Food Fruits Vegetables Bakery Confectionary Others

Beverages Alcoholic Beverages Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Personal Care Cosmetics

Electrical Electronics

Healthcare

Automotive Allied Industries

Others

Case Handling Machines Market: Market Dynamics

Case handling machines offer a competitive edge in the global manufacturing industry while reducing the requirement of manual labor and increasing the production efficiencies. It is noticed that more and more end-user companies are planning to automate their production process in the next 4-5 years.

Automation and Integration of existing production processes is the recent trend observed in the case handling machines market. Integration of one or more processes in the single system reduces the overall cost of the equipment and increases the efficiency of the production facility.

Also, the global manufacturing industry is expanding at a decent growth which in turn create the high demand for the case handling machines in the consumer goods and other end-use industries. Recent advancements through large number of research and development activities has helped multinational players to expand their market presence through differentiated product offerings.

The case handling machines market is expected to represent enormous growth opportunities for the existing and new players. Multinational case handling machines manufacturing companies could focus on acquiring regional players to strengthen their presence in the global market.

List of the Leading Companies Profiled in the Case Handling Machines Market are:

Some of the key players in the case handling machines market are Econocorp Inc., Pro Mach, Inc., A-B-C Packaging Machine Corp., A.B. Sealer Inc., Wayne Automation, Eagle Packaging, Fallas Automation Inc., Robatech USA Inc., Schneider Packaging Equip. Co., Valco Melton Inc., Engage Technologies Corporation, Combi Packaging Systems, BW Packaging Systems, RADPAK, and Others.

