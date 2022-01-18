Press Fit Machines Market is to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2031

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, press fit machines market is expected to show substantial growth over the forecast period (2022-2028). Growing electrical & electronics market will give major boost to the press fit machine sales. Moreover, constant demand from automotive industry is projected to drive the press fit machine market at a CAGR of around ~5% over the next decade.

What is Driving Demand for Press Fit Machines?

With emerging trend of industry 4.0 automation is already becoming a reality with big companies trying to adapt efficient processes in order to cut cost and meet specific design requirements. For instance, insertion in PCB boards has become a hassle free task with help of machine pin which further attribute towards the growing demand of machines.

Additionally, penetration of automation has led to surge in demand for electronic products such as printed circuit boards (PCB) which find its application in various sectors such as industrial, medical and automotive. These sectors have propelled the demand for PCB boards which in turn is driving the press fit machines sales.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Press Fit Machines?

Some of the key players in press fit machine industry are SYNEO, Autosplice, Eberhard, Ept GmbH, Fohrenbach, Lazpiur, Nextronics Engineering, Shenzhen Zhizhan Electronics, TE Connectivity, and UMG Technologies.

Key Segments

By Frame Type H-Frame C-Frame

By Press Force 1 Ton 5 Ton 8 Ton

By Press Type Manual Pneumatic Servo

By Board Type Backplane PCB Board Daughter PCB Board

By Application Single pin insertion Mass termination

By End Use Electrical & Electronics Automotive Healthcare Consumer electronics

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East Northern Africa South Africa Other Africa



