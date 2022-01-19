LMS implementation mistakes are best avoided with preparation

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Mistakes are part of life, but when implementing complex software tools into an organisation, such as a learning management system, it’s ideal for mistakes to be limited. Being part of an LMS vendor, the Acorn subject matter experts are quite knowledgeable in implementation problems. They believe the best way eliminate or alleviate them is by knowing what might potentially come up before it does. Their latest article explores 11 problems that can potentially ruin a smooth implementation experience.

“Knowing what your organisation needs an LMS for is the first step in avoiding the costly procurement mistake of purchasing the wrong system,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder & Managing Director). “The next is understanding what your IT team and your vendor are technically capable of, so you’re not surprised by the amount of upkeep the software requires in the long-term.”

Technical problems are typically code based, and rely on the expertise of vendors or internal development teams. It’s important to ensure the team, wherever they are, can handle the workload before them. Sometimes small tasks accumulate and throw off important deadlines. Bugs exist in all software, and good technical support is key to dealing with them in a timely manner.

Usability is all about how well users can navigate and achieve goals with their LMS. Usability problems arise when the procured LMS has a confusing design or is filled with uninspired and boring content.

Many LMS implementation issues stem from missteps that have occurred during the decision-making process. One wrong choice can quickly spiral. Decision problems often occur from not doing a needs analysis, not considering hidden costs, not having a good procurement team, not identifying goals, not trialling before buying and not future planning.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about LMS problems and how to best tackle them on their Acorn Labs blog: https://hubs.ly/Q011-1Mn0

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.