Growing Demand For Clean Label Products Is Also One Of The Key Reasons Behind The Growth Of The Pea Peptones Market

Pea Peptones Market Forecast and CAGR

According to the latest research, Pea Peptones Market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted year 2021-2031. Health benefits associated with the consumption of pea peptones is expected to propel growth to the pea peptones market.

Understanding this growing demand for clean label products several food products manufacturers started introducing clean label versions of their food products with claims such as NON-GMO and many other. This growth in clean-label food products is also triggering growth to the clean label ingredients used in the food industry which is propelling growth to the pea peptone market.

Key Segments

By Packaging Size

Below 10 Kg

11-30 Kg

Above 30 Kg

By Application

Food industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Research Industry

Other Industries

By Region

North America

US & Canada

Latin America

Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe

EU5

Nordics

Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)

Greater China

India

ASEAN

Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa

GCC Countries

Other Middle East

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of Pea Peptones?

Some of the leading manufacturers of pea peptones are

Nu-Tek BioSciences

LLC.Solabia Group

Suboneyo Chemicals Pharmaceuticals

ORGANOTECHNIE

Azelis

STBIO MEDIA INC.

Arun and Co.

Kerry Group

These are the key players driving market demand for pea peptones and they are investing in adopting advanced technology to manufacture pea peptones.

The US and Canada Pea Peptones Market

From the past few years, the US and Canada have become significant markets for pea peptones and it is expected to show significant growth in the forecasted period 2021-2031.

The growing use of pea peptones in pharmaceutical industries is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the pea peptone market in the US and Canada. For the past few years, a huge consumer base in the US and Canada are facing allergic issues due to ingredients used in pharmaceutical products.

Due to the increase in the number of consumer-facing allergic issues with the ingredients used in pharmaceutical products several pharmaceutical product manufacturers are replacing their allergic ingredients with non-allergenic ingredients like pea peptones. This increasing use of non-allergenic ingredients in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to propel growth to the pea peptone market.

