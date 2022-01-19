Projector Lamps Market: OEMs Segment is Expected to Expand at a CAGR of 8.3% During Forecast Period 2021-2031

250 Pages Projector Lamps Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

ICT companies are extensively adopting technologies such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence to ensure seamless operations as teams continue working from home. Focus on fast automation, use of real-time operation within various end-use sectors such as automotive, food & beverage and others will provide stimulus to the growth.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Projector Lamps. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Projector Lamps Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Projector Lamps market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Projector Lamps

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Projector Lamps, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Projector Lamps Market.

Main Segments Covered in Projector Lamps Industry Analysis By Lamp Type Metal Halide Lamps High-Intensity Discharge Lamps Ultra-High-Performance Lamps LED Lamps Lasers Hybrid

By Projector Type LC – Liquid Crystal Display Projectors DLP – Digital Light Processing Projectors LCoS – Liquid Crystal on Silicon Projectors Others

By Lumen Count Below 3500 Lumens 3600-6500 Lumens 6500-9000 Lumens Above 9000 Lumens

By Rated Lifetime Below 5,000 hours 5,000-20,000 hours 20,000-30,000 hours Above 30,000 hours

By End User Residential Commercial Projector Lamps for Business Application Corporate Offices Stage & Theatre and Projector Lamps for Cinema Halls Game Zones Academic & Research Institutions Exhibition Centres Others

By Sales Channel OEMs Aftermarket Online Sales Third Party Online Direct to Customer Modern Trade Specialty Stores Others



Competitive Landscape Most market players that have been considered in the report are primarily leaned towards technological advancements and strengthening their sales and distribution networks. Some of the key developments are:- In May 2021, Ushio lnc. decided to make a capital investment to increase the production capacity. The company has planned to invest 1.5 billion yen for production expansion.

In April 2021, InFocus Corporation and Alpha Technologies signed an agreement to support InFocus’s marketing strategy, intensify sales and support the entire portfolio of projectors and associated accessories.

In April 2021, the Ushio lnc. disclosed that the sales of new “Unicure System (lamp type)” would be discontinued by the end of September 2021 due to the difficulty in production continuation due to the changes in the business environment of this product around the world. Key Takeaways from Market Study The global projector lamps market is set to surge at a CAGR of over 8% during the forecast period

East Asia is set to experience leading growth over other regions such as North America and Europe, with an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 670 Mn through 2031.

Metal halide projector lamps are estimated to accounted for more than 65% of global demand, but lose 171 BPS owing to increasing demand for LED projector lamps.

The residential end user segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.8% and be valued at US$ 535 Mn by 2031.

The OEMs segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8% be valued at US$ 3.5 Bn at the end of the decade. “Sales of metal halide lamps is mounting due to widening digitalization across the globe, which will further drive demand for projectors,” says a Fact.MR analyst

