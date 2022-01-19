Champs Family Automotive Named Finalist of 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics

Goodyear, AZ, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest (BBB) has named Champs Family Automotive as a finalist for the 2021 BBB Torch Awards for Ethics, sponsored by Desert Financial Credit Union. The program raises awareness in marketplace ethics and honors businesses that operate with integrity.

We are honored to have been nominated for such a prestigious award. Just being nominated is an affirmation to us that we are doing things right. We are living and working by our core values of trust, integrity, and honesty. We have a close family and we strive for our business to follow suit by treating our customers like family too. We would like to thank our staff, customers, and communities for supporting us over the years. Without their support we would not be where we are today, we are forever grateful for your time, dedication, and patronage.

BBB Torch Awards for Ethics is one of the highest honors BBB bestows upon a company and is designed to highlight outstanding ethical businesses. Finalists are selected by an independent panel of volunteer community leaders based on criteria established by the International Association of Better Business Bureaus.

All finalists completed an evaluation where they demonstrated their commitment to ethics and trust in four categories: Character, Culture, Customers, and Community. Finalists have illustrated the character of their organization’s leadership, how an authentic culture is being fostered, how the company prioritizes its relationship with customers, and the impact the organization is making in their community.

“Honesty builds trust, which is a vital aspect in the success of a business. For 19 years, BBB has been recognizing outstanding companies in Greater Arizona for their solid commitment to doing things the right way,” said Shelley Bradley, Director of Signature Events for BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest.

“This esteemed award recognizes business leaders who demonstrate a superior level of character and ensure their organization’s practices meet the highest ethical standards, thereby generating trust.”

About Champs Family Automotive

Champs Family Automotive is your local family-owned Automotive and Diesel Repair Shop in Goodyear AZ. Our goal is to bring trust, integrity, and honesty back to the automotive repair industry. We work hard to build strong relationships with our customers and treat them like family.

Our ASE-certified technicians in Goodyear, AZ can take care of all your general maintenance concerns and we use state-of-the-art computerized diagnostic equipment to uncover and repair everything from transmissions to engines, electrical issues, and your vehicle’s AC system. We are your one-stop automotive and diesel repair and maintenance center for every type of vehicle including cars, SUVs, trucks, vans, buses, and RVs. For more information, e-mail us at info@champsfamilyautomotive.com or call us at 623.882.8200.

About Better Business Bureau Serving the Pacific Southwest

For more than 100 years, the Better Business Bureau has been helping people find businesses, brands, and charities they can trust. In 2020, people turned to BBB more than 220 million times for BBB Business Profiles on 6.2 million businesses and Charity Reports on 11,000 charities, all available for free at BBB.org. The International Association of Better Business Bureaus is the umbrella organization for the local, independent BBBs in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Incorporated locally in 1938, BBB Serving the Pacific Southwest serves Greater Arizona and Southern California, providing critical tools to ignite success including mentorship, online products, and access to capital. Our objective expertise educates the community on ethical behavior in the marketplace and how businesses can build trust.

Media Contact:

Business Name: Champs FamilyAutomotive

Location Information: Surprise Location

17141 N Dysart Rd, Surprise, AZ 85378

(623) 376-6791

Goodyear Location

13765 W Auto Dr #128, Goodyear, AZ 85338

(623) 882-8200

Website: https://champsfamilyautomotive.com

