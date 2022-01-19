Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market Forecast Analysis by Manufacturer, Types, Applications and Regions 2021 – 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization.

Market Insights

The global automotive electric fuel pumps market size is anticipated to value USD 18.44 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 5.0% over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025. The benefits over usage of these fuel pumps like improved fuel efficiency and an increase in the operational efficiency of vehicle engines are anticipated to fuel up their demand in the upcoming years.

The passenger cars application segment dominated the global market with share of around 75.0% across the global market due to rising demand of passenger cars prevailing among the millennial population. On the other hand, the HCVs segment is also expected to witness substantial growth in the upcoming years owing to growth of the construction industry and rapid industrialization.

The technology segment of turbine style held a share of around 67% in 2018 and is projected to register 5.1% CAGR on account of rising adoption of such pumps in recently manufactured ICE vehicles. Also, its features like less noise emission, easy installation and pressure measurement are projected to drive the market growth for this segment.

In 2018, the Asia Pacific dominated the global market with a share of around 57.0% due to the surging demand for heavy commercial vehicles and passenger cars across countries like China and India. It is also expected to register the highest CGAR over the forecasted years, 2019 to 2025.

The market for automotive electric fuel pumps includes key players such as Continental AG, Robert Bosch, Denso Corporation, Delphi Automotive PLC, and Visteon Corporation. They are constantly engaged in product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage over other players.

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 – 2025)

Turbine Style

Sliding Vane

Roller Vane

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 – 2025)

Brushed DC

Brushless DC

Automotive Electric Fuel Pumps Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; Volume, Million Units, 2014 – 2025)

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

