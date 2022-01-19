Book Cheap Tickets to Manila Today

Manila, Philippines, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — The capital of the Philippines, Manila is the ideal place to plan a rejuvenating vacation. But the question is how to make the holiday affordable without losing the essence of travel. Booking cheap flight tickets to Manila is the perfect way to make your outing a memorable and affordable experience.

Cheap tickets to Manila are offered by many travel agencies both online and offline these days. You can get the best possible airline deals for Manila, which is a delight to you and your pocket. The vibrant city of Manila has many things to offer its visitors that will keep them busy throughout the day. Here are some of the best things to do on your vacation in Manila:

Sightseeing Tour

The capital city of the Philippines is blessed with many popular historical sites. If you want to know the mystical history of the city, take a tour of Intramuros, which means ‘within the walls, which is why it was called the “walled city”. The place has a famous fort that was constructed by the Spaniards in the late 1500s when they ruled the country of the Philippines. The fort was destroyed in 1945 during the disastrous Japanese-American War. After renovation, this fort has been converted into a grand museum.

Luneta Park is another important historical site that is loved by tourists from all over the world. Luneta Park is a monument built-in memory of the Philippine national statue, Dr. Jose Rizal. The park is visited by the locals during the holidays especially on Sundays to spend some refreshing time with their families.

Rest

There are countless places in Manila where one can expect utmost peace. You can calm your nerves by engaging in some relaxing activities like body massage, scalp and shoulder massage, face and foot massage, and meditation. Spa Wellness, The Ritz Spa Malte, and Relaxasi are some of the places where you can relax and enjoy your leisure time.

The Spa at Club Oasis at Hyatt Hotel and Casino Manila is a place where peace and fun mingle together to make your entire vacation a pleasant experience. Book flights to Manila and escape from the busy work schedule to get relaxing massages and treatments, to relax your mind and body.

Shopping

Women always enjoy walking the streets and shopping for their favorite items. Manila is a paradise for prime buyers. For a great shopping experience, you can visit the following places:

Baclaran: Due to its great flea markets, this is the most popular spot in Metro Manila. Since the early 1980s, Baklaran has been considered a well-known shopping destination among people looking for cheap shopping options. While strolling along the footpaths you will find many shops selling unique items at very affordable rates. There are many upscale malls in Baklaran, but for a true shopping experience and the best deals, shop the street shops.

Eastwood City: This is an exceptional place to shop during your vacation, as is its timing. The place remains open till midnight where you can try a number of activities like dining, fun activities while shopping for your favorite items. This unique location is divided into 3 major attractions – Eastwood City Walk, Fashion Mall, and Eastwood Cyber.

