Tube Packaging Market to Gain Substantial Growth During the Forecast Period 2021-2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 19, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Tube Packaging Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global tube packaging market is anticipated to reach USD 49.7 billion by the end 2025, according to a new report released by Million Insights. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period, 2019 to 2025. Demand for personal care and cosmetic products is increasing at a robust pace, which is anticipated to proliferate the market growth from 2019 to 2025.

Request a Sample Copy of Tube Packaging Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-tube-packaging-market/request-sample

Convenient packaging is highly preferred especially for packing pharmaceutical products. It is highly effective in preventing microbial growth over ointments or creams and helps in extending their shelf life. This property is expected to drive market growth over the forecast period. For example, Soframycin is an antibiotic ointment packed in tube made up of aluminum. This packaging provides ease of applying the ointment and improves its shelf life.

Technologically advanced manufacturing processes are available for manufacturing tubes made up of aluminum, paper, and plastic having their application in different industries. These tubes are used to protect the material from micro-organisms and bacteria, thus, improving its shelf life. For example, Pidilite manufactures a super glue named Fevikwik which is packed in aluminum tube. The glue inside this aluminum tube does not react with the tube, thus, it is the most suitable material for packaging than other available materials.

In 2018, the plastic segment accounted for the largest market share of 40.2%. Manufacturers of FMCG products are focusing on using cheaper materials for manufacturing tubes to cater to increasing population and large scale production. Therefore, they are highly preferring plastic tubes to pack face creams, ketchups, toothpastes, and other such products.

Presence of leading players in this industry like Essel Propack, Sonoco Products Company, Huhtamaki OYJ, Visipak, Amcor Limited, Montebello Packaging, Albea Group, Worldwide Packaging, and Unette Corporation made the market highly competitive in nature. Manufacturers are focusing on strategic initiatives such as M&A and research and development (R&D). For example, in March 2018, SIG and Amcor collaborated for sourcing of aluminum foils to meet the regulations of the Aluminum Stewardship Initiative.

Access Tube Packaging Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/global-tube-packaging-market

Tube Packaging Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2015 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Asia Pacific

India

China

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com