We offer you, all groceries brands and varieties under a roof in Nuevokart

Chennai, India, 2022-Jan-19 — /EPR Network/ — In Chennai, online grocery shopping is such a challenging task due to the choice of grocery stores. There is a number of stores, and few are providing you premium quality groceries but charging extreme level of charges. In contrast, some ask for fewer charges but don’t provide you with quality. For this problem, we are here with a solution, “Nuevokart”, which is providing you but quality and quantity under the same roof.

We understand the value of our costumer’s health, and this is why we provide you with a comprehensive and essential range of groceries no matter what product or brand you want. We have a variety of products to buy from each category of products. The vital services we offer to our clients are “same day deliveries’ and no contact deliveries” as the Pandemic situations aren’t completely dissolved. We believe “health is wealth”, which is why our primary focus is on our customer’s health, which makes “disinfected product delivery our priority. But not only the customers, but we also provided our frontline workers and needy people free and fresh groceries during the unpleasant situations of “Covid19”.

Another noticeable service we provide to our customers is “carton box delivery”, which is packed and sealed so that there will be no breakage or harm to the groceries. Same-day delivery promises you fresh groceries and food items. We accept the orders even through WhatsApp; as per the customer’s connivance, you can send as pictures or voice notes. You can also add items even after placing the order once, and we make sure you pay wholesale pricing for your products.

If we talk about payment methods, you can pay us online or can pay cash once you get delivery as you wish. We promise you to get fast services and even good qualities no matter where you are in Chennai. So please help us in making online shopping more comfortable and delighting for our all costumers within the most economical way.

To know more visit us at https://nuevokart.com/