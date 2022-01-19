Bromelain Ingredient Market is foreseen to grow exponentially over 2031

Posted on 2022-01-19

Bromelain ingredient is a mixture of protein-digested enzymes from a pineapple plant stem, fruit and juice. It is used for oral and topical use in the form of pills, tablets and cream. Bromelain ingredient is weighed per gram in gelatin digestion units. The dosage varies between 80 mg and 400 mg per serving, 2 to 3 times a day.

The bromelain ingredient enzyme derived from the pineapple plant finds different applications in various end-use industries. Bromelain ingredient is used for the digestion of proteins on the industrial level. In nutraceuticals, Bromelain ingredient is increasingly being used in dietary supplements with added advantages such as anti-inflammation and immune enhancing properties.

Regional Outlook

Considering the regional classification, the report “Inhibited propylene Glycol” delivers a categorical study on six prominent regions which include North America, Europe, Latin America, South Asia & Oceania, East Asia, and Middle East & Africa.

Changes in lifestyle and dietary behaviors can lead to a rise in the burden of diabetes, hypertension, stroke, respiratory conditions, oral disorders, obesity, arthritis, and cancer. For example, more than half the U.S. population is living with at least one chronic illness. World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that by 2020 the prevalence of chronic diseases will increase by 57%.

Chronic diseases are projected to rise considerably in emerging economies due to rapid population growth. Owing to these factors North America is poised to remain the major consumer of bromelain ingredients in the long run. Additionally, the dominant market with main macroeconomic metrics, such as high per capita incomes and production output, supports North America’s market growth.

The Bromelain Ingredient Market Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Market Segments
  • Market Dynamics
  • Market Size & Demand
  • Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Competition & Companies involved
  • Technology
  • Value Chain

Bromelain Ingredient Market: Key Players

Regulation authorisations, high-tech product launches, acquisition & partnership agreements with other companies are main strategies adopted by key players in the worldwide bromelain ingredient industry.

The key players in the bromelain ingredient market are

  • Enzyme Development Corporation
  • Xena Bio Herbals
  • Enzyme Technology (PTY)
  • Enzybel International
  • Hong Mao Biochemical
  • Nanning Pangbo Bioengineering
  • Advanced Enzyme Technologies Limited
  • Bio-gen Extracts
  • Guangxi Nanning Javely Biological Products, hold more than three-fourths of the total bromelain ingredient market share.

Key Segments of Bromelain Ingredient Market

On the basis of product type, Bromelain Ingredient Market has been segmented as follows:

  • Pills
  • Tablets
  • Creams
  • Others

On the basis of source, Bromelain Ingredient Market has been segmented as follows:

  • Stem
  • Fruit

On the basis of application, Bromelain Ingredient Market has been segmented as follows:

  • Food & Beverages
  • Healthcare
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Pharmaceuticals
  • Cosmetics
  • Other Industries

On the basis of region, Bromelain Ingredient Market has been segmented as follows:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia and Oceania
  • Middle East & Africa

