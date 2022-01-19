All-terrain Cranes Market Value Projected to Expand during 2022-2032

250 Pages of Research Study Published by Fact.MR, a Leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider Offers Riveting Insights into Key Factors Accelerating the Growth of the Global All-terrain Cranes Market over the Assessment Period 2022-2032

All-terrain Cranes Market: Market Segmentation

The all-terrain cranes market can be segmented into different parts based on the capacity of the all-terrain cranes, application and geography. In the construction industry, use of all-terrain cranes of different capacities can be done as per the requirement of weightlifting and weight loading structures. All-terrain cranes with 200 to 400 tonnes capacity are commonly used as they are capable of all prominent lifting operation for on road as well as off-road constructions. Among the different applications, the construction industry holds major shares for all-terrain cranes due to rapid infrastructure development among different regions of the world.

Based on capacity, the all-terrain cranes market is segmented into:

Below 200 Tonnes

200 to 400 Tonnes

400 to 600 Tonnes

>600 Tonnes

Based on application, the all-terrain cranes market is segmented into:

Construction

Utility

Mining

Other Applications

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico, Brazil and Rest of Latin America)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain, etc)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia and Rest of Eastern Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, and Rest of MEA)

