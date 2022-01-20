SinoCorrugated South 2022 and SinoFoldingCarton 2022 announce their online exhibition platform catering to strong demand from exhibitors and overseas visitors

Shenzhen, China, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — As one of the most significant exhibitions of WEPACK 2022, SinoCorrugated South and its concurrent show SinoFoldingCarton are launching a hybrid Mega Expo on April 7-9, 2022 at Shenzhen, China, leveraging a mix of in-person, live and virtual exhibitions simultaneously. SinoCorrugated South, with a history of more than 20 years, is leading the development trend of the global corrugated packaging industry. SinoFoldingCarton, one of the leading trade platforms, specializes in displaying folding carton post-press equipment, consumables, technologies and services, gathering high-end folding carton packaging and printing enterprises focusing on subsequent processing in the Asian region. More than 120,000 buyers with high purchasing power are expected to attend the event. WEPACK 2022 is organized by RX (Reed Exhibitions).

Effective communications with 100,000-odd overseas buyers and agencies from over 100 countries and regions will occur via 7 hybrid events which include online exhibition, online guided tour, target attendee program, running man, industrial webinar, online exhibitor interview and exhibitor livestream.

Online Exhibition

A new online platform will be created in 2022 to break the boundaries through the advantage of the Internet. This platform saves the transportation cost of the two parties, improves the communication efficiency, quickly restarts the overseas market for the exhibitors, and rebuilds a trade bridge with the overseas targeted customers.

Online Guided Tour

According to different dimensions, a customized theme tour is designed for overseas visitors. Equipped with professional emcees to visit exhibitors through the lens, the tour will introduce exhibits and showcase the grandeur of the exhibition to the overseas visitors in a versatile way with the help of the livestreaming platform.

Target Attendee Program(TAP)

TAP is a unique service of SinoCorrugated South 2022 and SinoFoldingCarton 2022. With 150,000+ overseas buyers’ data, the professional recruit team will collect the purchasing information of the global packaging and printing market and invite overseas buyers with purchase intent to participate in online match-making events before and during the exhibition. The team will also arrange over 500 online business matchmakings for exhibitors with long-term cooperation respectively before and during the exhibition. Under the help of the unique one-on-one matching service of TAP, exhibitors could also reach out to over 2,000 purchase buyers worldwide.

Running Man

An overseas shopping guide team of nearly 40 persons will be available at the exhibition site to monitor the event messages of online exhibition platforms and major livestreaming platforms in real time. By collecting the purchase demands of overseas visitors, the on-site exhibitors could communicate with overseas visitors with the help of instant messaging software i.e., WhatsApp and WeChat, etc.

Industrial Webinar

Working with national industry associations/media and in partnership with Reed Exhibitions Packaging and Printing Division, we will invite the member enterprises affiliated to the local association to participate in the industry thematic webinar as well as relevant exhibitors to participate in sharing and discussion.

Online Exhibitor Interview

Through the exclusive online interview room for exhibitors, the brand image, product advantages and technical characteristics of the interviewed exhibitors will be accurately passed on the overseas market. At the same time, real-time interaction with exhibitors will be enabled by focusing on the inquiry of messages of major livestreaming platforms.

Exhibitor Livestream

Through livestreaming events designed on the exhibition site, such as new product release, equipment startup, customer interactions, etc., the exhibitors could work with the organizers to activate overseas livestreaming at given time slots, enabling overseas visitors to participate in the exhibition and the events of exhibitors in a more “true-to-life” way.

With 7 hybrid events, SinoCorrugated South 2022 and SinoFoldingCarton 2022 offers the possibility to understand the global packaging market, to keep abreast of the latest products and technologies, to purchase new equipment and to introduce new technologies to respond to market changes in the post-pandemic era.

