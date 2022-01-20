Essential Things You Need to Know About Mortgage Refinance Documents With the Help of Florida Mortgage Company

Florida, USA, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — The process of refinancing a home mortgage has gotten easier in recent years, but there is still a complete list of paperwork that you will need. Contact a professional Florida mortgage company agent to help guide you through the process for all of the information you will need on the new loan application. When applying for a mortgage refinance in Florida, you must submit several documents.

Proof of all expenses

This is also referred to as your ‘living expenses.’ For approval, you must submit a list detailing all of your essential living expenses, such as electricity, gas, phone, and food. This is a required step in the loan approval process.

Details of any existing debts

You must provide a detailed list of all your current credit card limits and any outstanding credit card limits.

Details on your current employment

For this new loan application, you will need to provide a copy of your most recent pay-slip as well as a document from your employer declaring your income and confirming your current employment status.

Personal identification documents

All borrowers who wish to apply for a home loan must provide a list of their government-issued ID. Your birth certificate, passport, and citizenship papers are among these. A copy of your driver’s license is also required.

Details of all properties you own

If you want to be considered for a new home loan, you must include your property tax information and information on your current property loan in your application.

Proof of legal ownership

If you are refinancing a home loan and the property is not in your name, you will need proof of ownership as well as proof of settlement for any properties you want to include in your mortgage portfolio.

Loan pre-approval

If you are refinancing Florida mortgage loans, you may be able to get pre-approval before you submit your application. This is a significant benefit because it gives you plenty of time to find the best home loan for your specific situation.



These are the essential documents that must be submitted when applying for a home loan. As a result, it is always best to check with your Florida mortgage company agent before applying to avoid unnecessary delays in your refinancing process.