Devart Introduced a Release of the Newly Enhanced dbForge Tools for Oracle

Prague, Czech Republic, 2022-Jan-20 — Devart announced an update of dbForge tools for Oracle. The latest version comes with extended connectivity and new features in dbForge Data Compare, Schema Compare, Documenter, and Data Generator.

Devart, the leading provider of database software, connectivity solutions, and developer tools, released a new version of dbForge tools for Oracle. These tools are designed to streamline an extensive number of tasks related to Oracle database development, management, and administration.

The updates include the following features and enhancements:

dbForge Oracle tools now support Oracle 21c.

Comparison reports in Data Compare and Schema Compare now include actual differences (e.g. what has been added, removed, or modified).

Schema Compare now supports a number of Ignore options.

Integration with version control systems in Schema Compare was updated.

Full-text search index for JSON data is now available in Documenter.

The CLUSTERING attribute was also added to Documenter.

About Devart

Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.

For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.