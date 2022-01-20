Pro Marketer Reveals 7 Best Local SEO Tips for Small Business Owners

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — More than one-third of small business owners do not have a website. It is a piece of shocking news as today, without a website, no business owner can dream of promoting their products and services and enhancing their brand presence. But having a good website is only half of what needs to be done. It also needs to be optimized for search engines so that people know that you are running a business and catering for them. Small business owners should focus more on local SEO to get traffic and enhance their awareness in their region. It allows them to gain more visibility, customers, and more revenue.

But how can you enhance local SEO and get found on the World Wide Web? Here are just the tips you need to know to make progress.

Make a Google Business Profile – If you are beginning with local SEO, you must be wondering how you can get your business on the search engine. Creating a Google Business profile listing is crucial for your local optimization efforts. When you create a profile here, you are listing your business on the internet’s yellow pages. It is one of the main factors that influence local SEO. It’s not difficult to set up this profile. But you should ensure that you fully complete the profile. Achieve a 100% completion rate by filling out every field.

Place your location in important parts of your website – It’s not enough to just list your location on your website alone. You require to strategically place the location data to enhance your SEO. When a web page provides information regarding your products or services, you must ensure that your location is there in five important places given below.

Headings

Body

Title tag

Meta description

Footer

URL

Use the correct keywords – It’s important to use keywords that searchers are using when they look for certain services online. You can figure out what people are looking for through keyword research. Tools like Semrush and Ahrefs provide you with a complete set of keywords that are most suited to your domain and brand. You can also gauge the competition level at present to rank for various keywords. When you do keyword research, you can find phrases that are searched frequently and are not very competitive. Then you can use them to boost your search results and enhance your entire SEO.

Encourage clients to provide you with reviews – You are a valuable product or service provider. You must be having a list of customers happy with your services or product. Don’t overlook the importance of these customers to enhance your brand reach in your local region. The most effective way to utilize their loyalty to your business is to motivate them to write reviews for you on them. There are numerous techniques by which you can encourage them to do so. You can let your employees request customers for their review or feedback. You can also give your customers an incentive to write a review. When people see reviews about your services, they instantly regard your offering as trustworthy.

Optimize with local content – Small business owners looking to boost their local SEO should focus more on creating local content that’s relevant to their region. When you create such content that centres around the latest happenings in your industry or regional news, you can generate more qualified leads. When creating such content, place local keywords in it that are related to your service or products. It will boost its overall reach.



Make your site ready for mobile – Optimizing the site for mobile users is especially crucial for local SEO. Did you know that 1/3 of mobile searches are location-based? It implies that people looking for your products or services in your region are conducting searches on their smartphones. If your site isn’t optimized for smartphones and different mobile devices, you will lose out on a vast majority of your potential customers. Nobody wants to use a separate desktop for viewing your site. So check whether your site loads well on mobile devices. Otherwise, its very likely that your potential audience base will move away from your services to the ones offered by your competitors.

Give your website to other local directories – To enhance your local SEO efforts, you need to submit your website to not just Google My Business but to various other directories that people use to discover local services. Ensure that your website is listed on most of them. Some popular national and global directories are Angie’s List (It’s now called Angi), Foursquare, and Bing Places. Also, make an effort to discover business directories that focus particularly on your region. It will help you to increase your rankings on the search engine results pages and ensure that you are found by those who are looking for services like yours.

These were the most effective techniques to boost your local rankings. Local SEO has the power to catapult any business to new heights. Optimizing your site for local searches is crucial. If you find the task too complicated to do, you can also reach out to an SEO company in Toronto for the same.