social media influencers agency | influencer marketing agency | Runway influencer

Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — We are a digital marketing agency offering full production of Social Media Campaigns and Social Brand Activations including We book the most relevant and most prominent influencers to promote top destinations, luxury venues as well as high-end brands & products. Our mission is to amplify your brand’s message as well as produce meaningful and visually stunning content. Influencers help build relationships with your audience, generate interest and craving for your product as well as help you create an explosive brand awareness that lives long past the influencer marketing campaign. So by extension, consumers are more likely to purchase a product recommended by an influencer they follow, rather than respond to a sponsored ad forced on their page by an unfamiliar brand.

If you’re using your influencer marketing to promote content, consider how much more cost effective each influencer’s cost per engagement is compared to other marketing channels.

If you’re using your influencer marketing program to expand brand reach, look into how many impressions you are able to generate with our influencers.