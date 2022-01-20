Saelig Introduces Boonton SGX1000 18GHz RF Signal Generator Series

FAIRPORT, NY, USA, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Saelig Company, Inc. has introduced the Boonton SGX1000 RF Signal Generators – a new series of instruments that combine high performance RF signal generation capabilities with an intuitive user interface. They cover a frequency range from 10MHz to 18GHz to provide superior operational performance such as extremely fast frequency switching, phase noise figures as low as -123 dBc/Hz (3GHz with 10kHz offset) and ultra-low 55fs jitter.

Boonton’s proprietary design, combining direct digital and direct analog synthesis, has resulted in an RF source with ultra-fine frequency resolution, extremely fast frequency switching, ultra-low phase noise and jitter, and superior reliability. The SGX1003 (3GHz), the SGX1006 (6.7GHz), and the SGX1018 (18GHz) all utilize a unique non-PLL (phase locked loop) design with a digital front-end, and a direct, proprietary back-end that provides superior CW and sweep capabilities.

The SGX1000 series is built on the latest Boonton instrument platform which offers an easy-to-use modern interface in a compact form factor (3.5″ x 8.3″ x 11.2″; 7lb) and is optionally rack-mountable. The intuitive, multi-touch display enables easy parameter access and configuration for performing frequency and/or power sweeps, as well as adjustments to amplitude, frequency, phase, and pulse modulation settings. These all help the instrument to address a wide variety of RF test requirements.

Features

Frequency range: 10MHz to 18GHz

Output power range: -50 to +18dBm

10/100MHz reference input

Multi-touch, touchscreen

Very fast switching speed

Ultra-low phase noise

Ultra-low jitter

Excellent amplitude accuracy

The SGX1000 series represents the first product example that combines the technology of Boonton and its recently acquired RF manufacturer Holzworth Instrumentation to deliver advanced RF products. Made in the USA by Boonton Electronics, a recognized leader in high-performance RF test instrumentation and sensors, the SGX1000 RF Signal Generator series is available now from Saelig Company, Inc. their USA technical distributor.

