Sales of Advanced Polyphenylene Sulfide for Aerospace and Defense Applications Is Set to Add 2X More Value by 2029

Technological advancements such as the introduction of newer grades of PPS and innovations in manufacturing processes is aiding the demand for enhanced and compatible polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins. The Global demand for polyphenylene sulfide resins market is forecast to surpass US$ 1.9 Bn in 2029, reveals Fact.MR in a recently published report. Notable advancements such as high consumption of PPS in hybrid electric vehicles and molding of chlorine free electronic devices is giving traction to the PPS market. Other bundled applications of PPS in industrial coatings and filtration is likely to propel demand growth. Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is poised to reflect a positive growth of around 6% CAGR for these sectors. Automotive would be the dominant application of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins.

The recent study by Fact.MR on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market offers a 10-year forecast between 2019 and 2029. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. This report explicates on vital dynamics such as the drivers, restraints and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across the regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market along with their production capacity analysis enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market: Report Summary

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features including production capacities, demand, product developments, revenue generation and sales in polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market with detailed segmentation on the basis of application and key regions.

Application Region Electrical & Electronics North America Automotive Latin America Aerospace & Defense Europe Industrial Japan Filters & Filter Bags APEJ Coatings Middle East & Africa Others

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market: Analysis on Market Size Evaluation

Polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market has been analyzed for each market segment, in terms of volume (tons) and value (US$ Mn).

Market estimates at global and regional levels for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins is available in terms of “US$ Mn” for value and in “tons” for volume. A Y-o-Y growth contrast on prominent polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market segments, along with the market attractiveness evaluation has been incorporated in the report. Furthermore, the absolute dollar opportunity analysis of all the segments adds prominence to the report. Absolute dollar opportunity plays a crucial role in assessing the level of opportunity that a manufacturer/distributor can look to achieve along with identifying potential resources, considering sales and distribution perspective in the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market.

Key Takeaways of Global Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Market

Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 850 Mn during the forecast period

Use of PPS in automobiles as a replacement of metals to reduce vehicle weight has gained traction over the last decade. Further developments in advanced grade PPS for solving critical issues such as headlamp haze in vehicles will further give impetus to the global consumption of polyphenylene sulfide resins in automotive

Demand of polyphenylene sulfide for aerospace and defense applications is set to add 2X more value in 2029 as compared to 2019

Asia Pacific except Japan (APEJ) is expected to maintain its reign in terms of demand, accounting for more than half of global polyphenylene sulfide demand

Polyphenylene sulfide production in North America and Japan is in the state of overproduction, thus manufacturers from these regions are targeting growth opportunities in countries such as China

Global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market is highly consolidated, with Solvay SA, Toray Industries Inc., DIC Corporation and Fortron Industries LLC, among the top players of the market

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market: Inspected Assessment on Regional Segments

Key sections have been elaborated in the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins report, which have helped to deliver projection on the regional markets. These chapters include the regional macros (political economic, and business environment outlook), which are expected to have a momentous influence on the growth of polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market during the forecast period.

Country-specific valuation on demand for polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins has been offered for each regional market, along with the market scope estimate and forecast, price index, and impact analysis of dynamics of prominence in regions and countries. For all regional markets, Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been incorporated in the report.

Detailed breakup in terms of value & volume for emerging countries has also been included in the report.

Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market: In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape

The report sheds light on the leading manufacturers of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins along with their detailed profiles. Essential and Up-to-date data information related to the market performers, who are principally engaged in the production of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins, has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits the report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Company profiles have been included in the report, which includes essentials such as product portfolio, key strategies along with an all-inclusive SWOT analysis on each player. The company presence is mapped and presented through the matrix for all the prominent players thus providing the readers with actionable insights, which helps in thoughtfully presenting market status, and predicting the competition level in polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market. Prominent companies operating in the global polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market, include Solvay SA, Toray Industries, Kureha Corporation, Fortron Industries LLC, DIC Corporation, and Initz Co. Ltd.

The report answers important questions which include:

Why is player leading the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market in region?

Which factors pose a negative impact on the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market growth?

What was the value registered by the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market in 2018?

What challenges do the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market players face during R&D stages?

Which countries contribute a significant share to the total market revenue in region?

Key findings of the Market report:

Prominent manufacturers, raw material suppliers, equipment providers, traders, and distributors in the Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins market.

In-depth analysis of important market segments, market potential, impacting trends, and challenges.

Critical examination of the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Market player.

Extensive investigation of the effects of the growth of relevant industries.

Accurate data regarding the future prospects of the Market during the forecast period.

Why choose Fact.MR ?

Looking forth to invest in business intelligence offerings on the web? Then Fact.MR has just the right thing for you – insights from trusted sources and up-to-data information on various industries to empower companies and clients. With new-age market tools, our dedicated team of professionals thrive to provide clients with current market situation across different geographies.

Players Eye Lucrative Expansions to Hold Their Market Share

Fierce competition amongst the key players has led to several capacity expansions in the last few years. Matured markets in US and Japan have forced players to shift manufacturing facilities to other countries. Further, owing to global overcapacity, the market will continue to remain highly competitive. However, it is expected that key stakeholders will adjust production capacity and exert price discipline to avoid significant price erosion from their margins.

More Valuable Insights on Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS) Resins Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the polyphenylene sulfide (PPS) resins market on the basis of application (electrical & electronics, automotive, aerospace & defense, industrial, filters & filter bags, coatings and others) across six major regions of the world.

