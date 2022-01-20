Growth In The Labor Strength Involved In Construction Sector Is Likely To Boost The Sales Of Insulated Food Containers Market

Factors like fueled demand for durable products to maintain the quality of food for a longer period and the growth in the labor strength involved in the construction sector are likely to boost the sales of insulated food containers. As a result, the insulated food containers market is set to witness steady growth during 2021-2031, with a CAGR of around 5.5%.

The extending food packaging market is the prime factor responsible for growing the demand for insulated food containers. Additionally, the expansion in consumption of prepared food, which is given by speedy-service merchants is boosting the sales of insulated food containers. Further, the simple methodology involved in the manufacturing of insulated containers has advanced food quality.

Key Segments

  • By Container Type

    • 1-2 Containers
    • 2-4 Containers
    • 4-6 Containers
    • 6 & Above Containers

  • By Food Type

    • Hot Food
    • Cold Food

  • By Material

    • Stainless Steel
    • Aluminum
    • Plastic
    • Others (Glass, etc.)

  • By Shape

    • Rectangular
    • Squared
    • Round
    • Others (Cylindrical, etc.)

  • By Distribution Channel

    • Wholesalers
    • Hypermarkets
    • Department Stores
    • Independent Retail Stores
    • Online Retailers

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
    • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East
      • North Africa
      • South Africa
      • Other Africa

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Insulated Food Containers?

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of insulated food containers include

  • SHINGI CORPORATION
  • TokyoPlast.com
  • Sekisui Kasei Co.Ltd.
  • Hamilton Housewares Pvt.Ltd.
  • Huhtamaki
  • Cambro Foodservice Equipment and Supplies
  • Dongguan Honghao Packaging Technology Co. Ltd.
  • Anhui Bochen Eco Co.
  • Ningbo Ezfocus Co.Ltd.
  • Zojirushi America Corporation
  • Kuukware
  • Tupperware
  • Stanley
  • Zhejiang Shuangjian Hotel Supplies Co.Ltd.
  • Juvale

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

  • Insulated Food Containers Market Drivers, Segments and Restraints.
  • Insulated Food Containers Market Survey and Dynamics
  • Insulated Food Containers Market Size & Demand
  • Insulated Food Containers Key Trends/Issues/Challenges
  • Insulated Food Containers Sales, Competition & Companies involved

