Excellent Quality Is Key Reasons Behind Growing Demand Of Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market

According to the latest research done by Fact.MR, pigment hot stamping foil market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted year 2021-2031. The key players in the pigment hot stamping foil market offer premium quality products that are made with top quality materials.

Key Segments

By Product Type Matte Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Gloss Pigment Hot Stamping Foil

By Carrier Film Paper Cellulose Acetate Polyester Polypropylene PET Polythene

By Material Type Polyethylene Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polyvinyl Chloride Polystyrene Aluminium Others

By End-Use Food & Beverage Cosmetics & Personal Care Textile Healthcare Consumer Goods Electronics & Electricals Automotive Gift, Toys, & Stationery Publication & Commercial Others

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East



Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of Pigment Hot Stamping Foil?

Some of the leading manufacturers of pigment hot stamping foil are

K Laser

Nakai Industrial Co.Ltd

Katani

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

Foilco Limited

CFC International

Infinity Foils Incorporated

Foil Stamp Solutions

Kolon Corporation

Univacoo Foils

OIKE & Co. Ltd

These are the key players driving market demand for Pigment Hot Stamping Foil and they are investing in adopting advanced technology to manufacture pigment hot stamping foil.

What is driving demand for Pigment Hot Stamping Foil Market?

The excellent quality of pigment hot stamping foil is one of the key reasons behind its growing demand in the market. There are several high-quality pigment hot stamping foil available in the market which has several specialities such as excellent finish which is helping them to dominate the market. The availability of a wide range of colours is also helping pigment hot stamping foil to dominate the foil market.

In addition to this, Pigment hot stamping foil offers several same advantages which metallic hot stamping foil offers over liquid coatings and metallic inks for the application of colour. Due to such advantages and low-cost pigment hot stamping foil is preferred by the consumers over other alternatives.

