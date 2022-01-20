Flexibility And Cost Effectiveness To Drive The Growth Of Plastic Medicine Bottles Market

Plastic Medicine Bottles Market Forecast Analysis

According to the study, the Plastic medicine bottles market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecasted year 2021-2031. The flexibility and cost effectiveness are one of the key reasons behind the growth of plastic medicine bottles market.

What is driving the Plastic Medicine Bottles Market?

Plastic Medicine Bottles are one of the most preferred modes of packaging for medicine. As the pharmaceuticals are sensitive in nature they can lose their therapeutic qualities when exposed to the environment and as the plastic medicine bottles stores, the medicine effectively and also help the medicine to maintain its therapeutic qualities the medicine manufacturers usually prefers plastic medicine bottles to store their medicine.

The wide availability of environmentally acceptable alternatives to PE and PET, like glass, metal, and sugarcane, may limit the plastic medicine bottles market’s growth.

Moreover, Government rules and regulations on the use of plastics are hampering the growth of the global plastic medicine bottles market. In addition to this consumers are becoming more concerned about the use of plastic as it can have an adverse effect on the environment. This rising concern is also one of the key factors which are having a negative impact on the plastic medicine bottles market.

Hence understanding this growing environmental concern the key players in the market are investing a high amount in research and development to resolve these concerns and make plastic bottles safer for pharmaceutical usage.

The US and Canada Plastic Medicine Bottles Market

The US and Canada have shown lucrative growth for the plastic medicine bottles market. The low cost required for the plastic medicine bottles packaging is one of the key reasons behind the growth of the plastic medicine bottles market in the US and Canada.

Lowering the medicinal cost is being one of the main concerns in the US and Canada region. Thus to lower the cost, the medicine manufacturers prefer packaging which is cost effective also has strong medicine handing capabilities which are expected to propel growth to the plastic medicine bottles market.

Europe Demand Outlook for Plastic Medicine Bottles Market

From the past few years, Europe has become one of the significant markets for plastic medicine bottles and it is expected to show significant growth during the forecasted period 2021-2031.

One of the key reasons behind the growth of plastic medicine bottles is product innovation. Consumers in the European region are highly attracted to innovation. These consumer base usually prefers product which has something innovative or different.

Thus the key players in the plastic medicine bottles industry are coming with innovative products to attract more consumer bases and to have a greater hold on the plastic medicine bottles market.

For instance, Amcor limited who is a global leader in packaging solutions introduced a 53-ounce polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle made entirely of post-consumer recycled (PCR) PET resin for Method Products.

Thus the product innovation brought by the plastic medicine bottles manufacturers is expected to propel growth to the plastic medicine bottles market in the European region.

Who are the key manufacturers and suppliers of Plastic Medicine Bottles?

Some of the leading manufacturers of Plastic Medicine Bottles are

  • Alpha Packaging
  • Amcor Limited
  • Berry Global Inc.
  • Aptar Pharma
  • COMAR
  • LLC
  • Pretium Packaging Corp.
  • Gerresheimer AG
  • Drug Plastics & Glass Co Inc
  • HOKKAN HOLDINGS LIMITED
  • PDG Plastiques
  • Plastipak Holdings Inc.

These are the key players driving market demand for Plastic medicine bottles and they are investing in adopting advanced technology to manufacture high quality plastic medicine bottles.

Key Segments

  • By Type

    • Dropper Bottle
      • Ear Droppers
      • Nose Droppers
      • Eye Droppers
    • Liquid Bottles
    • Solid Containers
    • Others

  • By Application

    • E-liquid
    • Liquid
    • Oral Care
    • Topical medication
    • Droppers

  • By Closure type

    • Friction Fit
    • Screw Cap
    • Crown Cap
    • Others (Hole Caps, Flat Top, Metal Caps)

  • By Raw Material

    • Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
    • Low-Density Poly Ethylene (LDPE)
    • High-Density Poly Ethylene (HDPE)
    • Poly Propylene (PP)

  • By End-User

    • Healthcare Centers
    • Compounding Pharmacies
    • Chemical Companies
    • Pharmaceutical Companies
    • Pharmaceutical Packaging Companies

  • By Region

    • North America
      • US & Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil, Mexico, Others
    • Western Europe
      • EU5
      • Nordics
      • Benelux
    • Eastern Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • Australia and New Zealand (ANZ)
      • Greater China
      • India
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Japan
    • Middle East and Africa
      • GCC Countries
      • Other Middle East

