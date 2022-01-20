Who Needs Double Glazed Doors and Windows?

London, UK, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — One in 10 UK homeowners has double glazed windows. While they were widely adopted in the US in the 1940s, their popularity in the country only became apparent in the ‘70s and ‘80s. These windows are more secure and energy-efficient. But who really needs windows — and doors — that have double glazing in Stoke on Trent?

What Makes Them Different

Traditionally, glass windows and doors are single-glazed. This very design has made properties equipped with those to have insulation inefficiencies. Not to mention, there are security and safety concerns that come with an easily breakable window or door.

A window or door with double glazing Stoke on Trent comprises two panes of glasses, with a gap in between (typically 6mm to 20mm).

This tightly sealed gap is typically filled with argon, an inert gas, to prevent moisture from seeping inside. This gas filling is also what prevents these doors and windows to have cloudy condensation inside.

Do You Need Double Glazed Doors and Windows?

Today, having this type of door and window is the norm. As stated, almost all homeowners resort to these products. If you’re someone who wants to enjoy the following perks, then you should consider getting help from a double glazing Stoke on Trent specialist:

Better insulation. Using two glass panes instead of just one and having space in between the panes make double glazed doors and windows a better insulator. Whether you wish to retain heat inside during wintry months or prevent outdoor heat from coming into your space during summer, they can provide what you want.

More security. Their design also adds a layer of security to your home or office. If you want to heighten security, especially in rooms where you keep your valuables, you can order double glazed doors and windows with tougher glass panes.

More comfortable space. Not only are these products great eliminators of energy inefficiencies, but they also have noise reduction capabilities. All these characteristics contribute to you having a more comfortable place to live or work in.

Improved curb appeal. There are various design options when you opt to have double glazed windows and doors. But whether you want to make your space more modern or classic-looking, one thing’s sure: These things can boost your property’s curb appeal.

Higher property value. When a property boasts both function and aesthetics, it’s guaranteed to have a high property value. And this is exactly what double glazing technology helps you to achieve.

However, keep in mind that you still have other factors that you need to take into account. For instance, you have to choose an energy rating that fits your budget and your long-term goals. If you have a mid-floor flat, an A-rated double glazed window can save you £40 to £55.

As these products use various materials and come in different sizes and styles, you have to consider the overall look of your home. The frame, for example, can be made out of timber, aluminum, or UPVC.

