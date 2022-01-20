Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas: Activities For Kids

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — After-school activities help in the overall development of students by instilling essential life-skills in them. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offer students various after-school activities to improve their career prospects and shape them into successful adults.

About the Club 

The club was initiated in 1964 with the aim of providing its members with a world-class experience and a safe environment to thrive and grow. The activities and programs offered help in developing a healthy lifestyle, achieving academic success and in personality development. The club serves over 21,000 youth every year and more than 3,200 youth every day. Students aged 6-18 years are eligible for club membership.

Activities for Kids at the Club 

  • Academic Success Activities: Career Launch, Diplomas to Degrees, DIY STEM, Image Makers, Money Matters, National Fine Arts Exhibit, Power Hour, Project Learn and Summer Brain Gain
  • Good Character & Citizenship Activities: Goals for Growth, Junior Staff, Keystone Clubs, Million Members, Million Hours of service, Torch Clubs and Youth of the Year
  • Healthy Lifestyles Activities: ALL STARS, Passports to Manhood, SMART Girls, SMART Moves and Triple Play

Benefits of Club Membership                                                                                              

  • It provides a safe and fun environment
  • Helps in career readiness and preparation
  • Familiarization with post-secondary education through college tours and other experiences
  • Develops financial literacy
  • The activities encourage self-directed learning
  • Access to financial aid for college education
  • Youth development professionals help members to complete their assignments on time
  • Helps in achieving academic success
  • The activities enhance self-esteem and confidence
  • Use of project-based learning modules for better engagement and creative expression
  • Activities are performed under the supervision of responsible adults
  • Affordable membership
  • Members are encouraged to give back to the community in the form of voluntary projects
  • Club members are more likely to graduate
  • Zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior

For more information about activities for kids at the club, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas at 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 699-5808. You can also visit https://www.bgctx.org or connect on its social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.

