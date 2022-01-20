Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Texas: Activities For Kids

Killeen, TX, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — After-school activities help in the overall development of students by instilling essential life-skills in them. Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas offer students various after-school activities to improve their career prospects and shape them into successful adults.

About the Club

The club was initiated in 1964 with the aim of providing its members with a world-class experience and a safe environment to thrive and grow. The activities and programs offered help in developing a healthy lifestyle, achieving academic success and in personality development. The club serves over 21,000 youth every year and more than 3,200 youth every day. Students aged 6-18 years are eligible for club membership.

Activities for Kids at the Club

Academic Success Activities : Career Launch, Diplomas to Degrees, DIY STEM, Image Makers, Money Matters, National Fine Arts Exhibit, Power Hour, Project Learn and Summer Brain Gain

: Career Launch, Diplomas to Degrees, DIY STEM, Image Makers, Money Matters, National Fine Arts Exhibit, Power Hour, Project Learn and Summer Brain Gain Good Character & Citizenship Activities : Goals for Growth, Junior Staff, Keystone Clubs, Million Members, Million Hours of service, Torch Clubs and Youth of the Year

: Goals for Growth, Junior Staff, Keystone Clubs, Million Members, Million Hours of service, Torch Clubs and Youth of the Year Healthy Lifestyles Activities: ALL STARS, Passports to Manhood, SMART Girls, SMART Moves and Triple Play



Benefits of Club Membership

It provides a safe and fun environment

Helps in career readiness and preparation

Familiarization with post-secondary education through college tours and other experiences

Develops financial literacy

The activities encourage self-directed learning

Access to financial aid for college education

Youth development professionals help members to complete their assignments on time

Helps in achieving academic success

The activities enhance self-esteem and confidence

Use of project-based learning modules for better engagement and creative expression

Activities are performed under the supervision of responsible adults

Affordable membership

Members are encouraged to give back to the community in the form of voluntary projects

Club members are more likely to graduate

Zero tolerance for inappropriate behavior

For more information about activities for kids at the club, visit Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Texas at 703 N 8th St, Killeen, TX 76541 or call at (254) 699-5808. You can also visit https://www.bgctx.org or connect on its social media platforms on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.