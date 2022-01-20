Sales Forecast Of Parenteral Drugs Packaging Market Indicates Positive Outlook Over Forecast Period 2031

What is Driving Demand for Parenteral Drugs Packaging?

Continuously growing per capita expenditure across leading as well as developing economies is one of the key drivers of demand for parenteral drugs packaging.

It is anticipated that these expenditures on healthcare will not witness downfall anytime soon and thus will have a domino effect as rising demand for parenteral drugs packaging for a long time period.

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers of parenteral drugs packaging market are,

Ypsomed Holding AG

Gerresheimer AG

SiO2 Medical Products

Schott AG

Ompi Stevanato Group

Becton Dickinson and Company

MeadWestvaco Corporation

Unilife Corporation Inc

West Pharmaceutical Services Inc.

Terumo Corporation

Berry Plastics Corporation

Owens-Illinois

RPC Group

Graphic Packaging Group

Prime manufacturers of the parenteral drugs packaging market are striving to develop a packaging solution that is versatile for various applications, for instance, Gerresheimer is producing packaging solutions made from recycled glass and hence provide superior quality for a better consumer experience.

The manufacturers are extending their physical presence as they initiate the functioning of the manufacturing facility in rapidly developing countries, for instance, China and India. This will help them to get closer to the end user and provide appropriate solutions as per their requirements.

Key Segments

By Product Type Pre-filled Syringes & Cartridges Vials Bags Ready to Use Systems Ampoules

By Material Type Plastic Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Polyolefin Glass

By Packaging Type Large Volume Parenteral (LVP) Small Volume Parenteral (SVP)

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



Innovation in R&D and Guidelines Shaping the Global Market

Investing in research and development for innovation in the parenteral drugs packaging market, for instance, different packaging material and their interaction with drugs and various formulations.

Owing to the growing demand for such packaging solutions it is anticipated that investors are keen on the opportunities in the market and are expecting higher returns for the investments in the forecast period.

