Overpack Drum Market Estimated To Be Driven By Innovation And Industrialization in 2021 – 2031

According to the study, the overpack drum market is set to witness rapid growth during 2021-2031. Urbanization and increase in global trade are indicating the rising need for overpack drum in the global market.

Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Overpack Drum?

The Cary Company

CP Lab Safety

Berlin Packaging

Marine Marketing Services

General Container Corp.

Skolnik Industries Inc.

New Pig Corporation

Cardinal Carryor

American Textile & Supply Inc.

Peerless Materials Company

Interstate Products Inc.

Vimal Barrels Pvt. Ltd.

ENPAC

Key manufacturers of overpack drums such as ENPAC are striving to enhance market penetration by publicizing the product as eco-friendly. For instance, ENPAC promotes its overpack drums to the end user by projecting the eco-friendly application which helps spillage of chemicals, oils, and others throughout the supply chain.

Key Segments

By Material Carbon Steel HDPE

By Closure Screw On Cover Cover with Bolt Ring Closure

By Capacity 20 Gallon 30 Gallon 55 Gallon 65 Gallon 85 Gallon More than 95 Gallon

By Application Food & Beverage Chemicals & Fertilizers Building & Construction Pharmaceuticals Paints & Lubricants

By Region North America US & Canada Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux Eastern Europe Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Japan Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain.

The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

What is Driving Demand for Overpack Drum?

The prime driving factor of the overpack drum market is incessant development in the manufacturing and industrial sector. Developing economies such as India and low cost, manufacturing countries like China are forecasted to have a comparatively higher rate of growing demand for overpack drum.

Owing to these reasons developing regions such as the Asia Pacific will emerge as a focal point with a greater growth rate in the global overpack drum market.

As the industrial output is anticipated to increase with developing economies demand for industrial packaging solution such as overpack drums are anticipated to rise in the global market.

As the retail demand is rising need for international trade is gaining importance more than ever. Manufacturers are relentlessly striving for innovations in terms of design, material, and more to enhance the overall user experience with overpack drums.

UN and DOT Rating Becoming a Necessity for Overpack Drum

US Department of Transport (DOT) and Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) has laid out certain agreements that have to be followed for shipping any dangerous material across the global market. This rating system also known as UN certified or POP (performance-oriented packaging).

This has enhanced the inevitability of securing a DOT and UN rating embossed over the overpack drum to claim superior functionality and safety. End users in the global market are also looking for such label claims on the overpack drums to ensure whether the packaging material is suitable for use.

North America and Europe Overpack Drum Market Outlook

The United States is considered a hub for the trade of several commodities, owing to which packaging solutions such as overpack drums are considered a necessity. Along with this strong demand, manufacturers are continuously striving for several innovations.

US Department of Transportation is responsible for regulating and monitoring material and overall features of overpack drums for maintaining safety assurance. United States has a high demand for overpack drums that comes from several business and government agencies, for instance, Procter & Gamble, Honeywell International Inc., The Kraft Foods Group, US Military, and many more.

Asia Pacific Overpack Drum Market Outlook

India and China are one of the prime markets that have witnessed a rapid growth in demand for packaging solutions such as overpack drums, as these countries are some of the largest manufacturers of essential commodities. A large share of the region’s production is exported to the global market, which commensurates to the demand of overpack drum for safe transport of goods across the borders.

Availability of large reserve of resources and vast coastal line brings another competitive edge for being the trade hotspot for the global market, thus becoming prominent region for the overpack drum market as well. Manufacturers are overpack drum are aiming to establish its physical presence over these hotspot of the market to gain maximum advantage.

Overpack Drum Market Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

