The Revolutionary New Way to Build a Home

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Are you someone who has zero building experience but wants to start building homes? Are you an experienced contractor who is wanting to expand on your inventory of materials? Or are you wanting to build your very own garden shed on your property? If you are someone who falls into one of these categories, then I have some great news for you! StumbelBloc has designed, manufactured, and now distributes a revolutionary new kind of product that empowers the everyday man to build without any sort of special skills!

Houses, walls, sheds, soakaways, ponds and so much more can be built with unskilled labour ten times faster than other conventional methods. By using the original design, building is as simple as stacking blocks on top of each other whilst still retaining high precision margins.

By using StumbelBloc’s unique mould set up, hollow core blocks can be created on site within 48 hours with basic manual labour skills plus, there is no need to make use of external power to complete. This minimises transportation costs, production costs as well as the carbon footprint. What’s even greater about these blocks is the fact that they can be used to uplift as well as empower local communities by creating a local economy that is based around manufacturing the blocks for sale and of course using them to build structures.

After doing three years of extensive research, experimentation and testing, a suitable mould block was developed. The block is very unique in design, and they are all made to be interlocking and therefore self-aligning as well as self-levelling (the same way with children’s bricks). The blocks resulting from the moulds can be produced locally and built into structures using low or zero skilled labour and without the need of any external energy sources.

If you would like to know more about the company and the bricks that they produce, view building manuals that can guide you on your building journey or if you would like to get in contact with someone, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: http://stumbelbloc.com/

About StumbelBloc:

StumbelBloc was founded by Andre Esterhuizen in the Western Cape of South Africa. With extensive experience in many different types of construction ranging from low-cost housing to multi-million-rand private homes. He has encountered all the normal building problems, especially those that we face here in SA.