Tucker Castleberry Uses the Latest Technology, Including Baldwin-AMS LED-UV Technology

Atlanta, Georgia, 2022-Jan-20 — /EPR Network/ — Tucker Castleberry is pleased to announce they use the latest technology to provide their customers with the high-quality service they deserve. This technology includes the Baldwin-AMS LED-UV technology used in their Komori press.

At Tucker Castleberry, they understand the importance of staying on top of the latest technology to ensure they can give their customers the high-quality printing services they deserve. To ensure the best results, the latest Baldwin-AMS LED-UV curing technology is running on their new Komori GL840P/C perfecting press that was delivered and installed in the summer of 2021, as well as on one of their ManRoland 1000 presses. This curing system is designed to instantly solidify inks, adhesives, and coatings to reduce printing time and increase their turnaround rates.

Tucker Castleberry strives to use the latest printing technology to improve the services they offer and to allow them to produce more products more efficiently. With the LED-UV curing technology, curing times are reduced and the team can print on heat-sensitive substrates without concerns. This technology reduces heat, ozone, and mercury often present in press rooms to create a safer environment for employees. Because UV ink doesn’t contain solvents, it’s a VOC-free solution that also benefits the environment.

Anyone interested in learning about the new technology used can find out more by visiting the Tuckercastleberry.com website or by calling 1-478-210-2436.

About Tucker Castleberry: Tucker Castleberry is a full-service printing company offering fast, reliable printing services to companies. They use the latest state-of-the-art equipment and technology to ensure excellent results and fulfill customer orders faster. Their team provides all types of printing services, including marketing materials, offset printing, digital printing, promotional products, large-format printing, and more.

