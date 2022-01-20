Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market Growth Analysis, Trends Forecast by Regions and Types to 2025

San Jose, California , USA, Jan 20, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

The Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Market in Healthcare was worth USD 25.86 billion in 2016 which is anticipated to reach USD 80.74 billion over the forecast period. The existence of a significant amount of metal and metal oxide nanoparticle based drugs that are authorized by the U.S. FDA and prescribed by physicians for the treatment of acute and chronic ailments is attributive for the estimated market.

Furthermore, presence of molecules in the development phase based on the principle of metal oxide nanoparticles is anticipated to boost growth in the coming years. Applications served by these particles include radiotherapy enhancement, drug & gene therapy, thermal ablation, and sensitive diagnostic assay.

This versatile nature with respect to the applicability in health care makes these particles a substantial source of growth in nanomedicine market. Technological innovations pertaining to reduction of adverse effects linked to the application of these particles is expected to influence growth in the forecasted period.

Scientists and biologists are currently involved in directing R&D to improve understanding of metal based nanoparticles in order to lessen the toxicity problems associated with their usage. Subsequent developments are anticipated to fast-track the development over the forecast period.

Key companies working for the development of metal and metal oxide nanoparticles include Nanobiotix, AstraZeneca, Pfizer Inc., nanoComposix, Merck KGaA, Nanospectra Biosciences, Immunolight LLC, Women’s Hospital and Brigham.

Pharma-biotech entities are engaged in R&D and are carrying out enormous capital investments. Product advancement in human therapeutics and rising demand for better outcomes by the treatment provided are anticipated to boost progress in the coming years.

Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2025)

Gold Nanoparticles

Silver Nanoparticles

Iron Oxide Nanoparticles

Alumina Nanoparticles

Gadolinium Oxide Nanoparticles

Others

Nanoparticles – Metal & Metal Oxides Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2013 – 2025)

In-vivo Imaging

Targeted Drug Delivery

Proton Therapy

In-vitro Assays

Cell & Phantom Imaging

