Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

The Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market report provides a detailed evaluation of the industry by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, growth opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing. It also provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, competitive landscape, impact of domestic market players and value chain optimization. Furthermore, it sheds light on the market contribution, recent developments and successful marketing strategies of leading companies.

Market Insights

The global Pharmacovigilance (PV) Market size is estimated to reach USD 10.27 billion by 2025, registering at a 13.1% CAGR over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Pharmacovigilance (PV) is also termed as drug safety, is a science and activities relating to the prevention, detection, understanding, and assessment of adverse effects or other drug-related issues.

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of pharmacovigilance market are the rising occurrence of adverse drug reactions (ADR), enhancement in development of ADR database and information system, and the rising demand from the end-users. Pharmacovigilance (PV) industry is segmented based on the clinical trial phase, service provider, type of methods, end-user, and region.

Phase IV, phase III, phase II, phase I, and pre-clinical are the clinical trial phase that could be explored in pharmacovigilance (PV) market in the forecast period. The phase IV sector accounted for the substantial market share of pharmacovigilance and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come. Also, phase III sector is estimated to show lucrative growth in the years to come. Contract outsourcing, in-house, and other service providers could be explored in pharmacovigilance industry in the forecast period. Contract outsourcing sector accounted for the substantial market share of pharmacovigilance and is estimated to lead the overall market in the years to come.

Based on the type of method, HER mining, spontaneous reporting, cohort event monitoring, intensified ADR reporting, targeted spontaneous reporting, and others could classify pharmacovigilance market in the forecast period. Spontaneous report sector accounted for the significant market share of pharmacovigilance and is estimated to continue its dominance in the years to come. Also, the cohort event monitoring sector is estimated to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come.

The key players of pharmacovigilance (PV) industry are United BioSource Corporation, Accenture, Wipro Ltd., Clinquest Group B.V., BioClinica, Cognizant, PAREXEL International Corporation, Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings, TAKE Solutions Ltd., IBM Corporation, Foresight Group International AG, ArisGlobal, and iMEDGlobal. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amidst fierce competition.

Pharmacovigilance Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

