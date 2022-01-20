Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market Trends and Growth Information Analysis Report by 2025

Felton, California , USA, Jan 20 2022 — /EPR Network/ — Global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market study includes In-depth Analysis of the market by latest technologies, trends, opportunities, challenges, key players and business strategies considering types, segment, and future analysis. The Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market Report Provides Growth History, Sales Channel, Manufacturers Profiled in Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Business, Market Share of Product, Application and Regional Scope of Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System which makes the research report a helpful resource for marketing people, forecasters, industry executives & consultants, sales, product managers, Strategy Advisor, potential investors to understand the present as well as future market size, situations in terms of growth rate and revenue. This report will help the viewer in Better Decision Making.

The global Collateral Ligament Stabilizer System Market size is expected to value at USD 2.36 billion by 2025. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the rise in geriatric population across the globe and constant demand of collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) from sports & fitness industry. Increase in number cases of sport-related trauma is predicted to boost demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in the sports & fitness industry in upcoming years.

Critical injuries occurred during exercises or sporting events such as muscle sprains, ligament tear, trauma, dislocated shoulder-joints, and fracture are further propelling demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) in recent years. Globally, the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry is predicted to grow at CAGR of 6.7% in forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest for research and development in the market.

Growing concerns regarding prevalence of the chronic disorder among elderly population, which is expected to grow in coming years as well, is responsible for driving high-end demand of the collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS). Similarly, increasing occurrence of arthritis and joint disorders among geriatric population due to weakness in knee ligaments with growing age, thus becoming prone to injuries. Such factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system market in coming years.

Rise in the road accidents is one of the primary cause of the injuries related to muscle sprains, ligament tear, and ligament trauma, thus attributing to the growth of the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry. As per recent report presented by World Health Organization (WHO), each year as many as ten million people are either injured or permanent disabled because of the road accidents. Collateral ligament stabilizer systems (CLSS) are excellent as knee braces or support to relive pain in joints.

The collateral ligament stabilizer system industry is divided into regional market segment such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Africa. North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to growing cases of sports injuries in the region coupled with the rise in the adoption of latest technologies in healthcare sector and existence of well-established medical facilities. Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the collateral ligament stabilizer system market with massive growth in forecast period.

Countries such as India, China and Japan are leading the Asia-Pacific market with rise in the incidences related to chronic disorders such as osteoarthritis, increase rise in number of severe accident and trauma cases, and substantial investment by industry leaders in the region considering potential opportunities in the region. The key players in the collateral ligament stabilizer system industry are Ossur hf., DJO Global, Inc., DePuySynthes Company, Bauerfeind AG, and DeRoyal Industries Incorporations.

