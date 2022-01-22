Global Adiabatic Coolers Market Share Will Reach USD 800 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: Overview

Adiabatic cooling is based on thermodynamic theory, in which energy (heat) is moved from one medium to another as “work” without a mass exchange. As the strain inside a device is reduced, the volume expands, resulting in “work” on the external area. Wetted pads pre-cool the ambient air entering the tower with the Adiabatic cooler. Pre-cooling aids in achieving a temperature that is lower than the ambient dry bulb temperature. This pre-cooled air is then used to chill machine water or some other refrigerant. An adiabatic cooler is a liquid cooler that uses a closed-loop coil to lower the temperature of the inlet air.

Industry Major Market Players

Almeco

Alfa Laval

EVAPCO Inc.

FRIGEL FIRENZE S.p. A.

Baltimore Aircoil Company Inc.

Paharpur Cooling Towers Ltd.

ICS Cool Energy Limited

The Güntner Group

SPX Cooling Technologies

Thermax Global

The MITA Group

Vistech Cooling Systems Limited

Transtherm Cooling Industries Ltd

Smartcooling technology

Transcalor and Weatherite Group

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the projected market size & growth rate of the Adiabatic Coolers Market?

What are the key driving factors for the growth of the Adiabatic Coolers Market?

What are the top companies operative in the Adiabatic Coolers Market?

What segments are covered in the Adiabatic Coolers Market?

How can I get free sample report/company profiles of Adiabatic Coolers Market?

COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Adiabatic Coolers Market

During COVID-19 lockdowns, the adiabatic coolers industry experienced a supply and demand shortage. If COVID-19 pathogens spread across the workforce, plant capacity can be affected unless appropriate preventative measures are taken. As a result of the lockout, the production of adiabatic coolers slowed. The lockdown also hindered the supply chain and logistics, preventing the supply of finished goods and the procurement of raw materials. Since the majority of its production workforce works in on-site roles that cannot be handled remotely, the adiabatic coolers industry may be particularly vulnerable. Furthermore, considering the market’s complexities, businesses can need to explore how to provide social distancing in crowded workplaces. Trade controls, market fluctuations, supply chain uncertainty, volatile demand, and labor shortages are all projected to have an effect on the chemical industry as a whole. The global economy and business condition in major sectors around the world have improved since the outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in 2020. The pandemic scenario has also hampered manufacturing operations, trading policies, supply-chain instability, and other global lockout cases. Construction, clothing, textiles, and lamination, which are all primary end-use industries for adiabatic coolers, were also impacted by the situation. Due to weak demand from end-use industries, the high-growth adiabatic coolers market is projected to slow down in 2020. On the other hand, the economy is improving, and enterprises have resumed activities with reduced capabilities and in compliance with government guidelines. The end-use industries are expected to be fully operational by the beginning of 2021, resulting in high demand for adiabatic coolers. As a result, demand for adiabatic coolers is expected to grow rapidly over the next few years. Several applicants from the construction, clothing, textiles, and lamination industries have proposed using adiabatic coolers materials to increase the efficiency of their goods. Doing something more recognizable and appealing to a buyer will help boost sales significantly. This is also used to demonstrate the store’s wide range of merchandise or product combinations.

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: Segmentation

The global adiabatic coolers market is bifurcated into its product type, orientation, application, and regions. Based on the product type, the market is bifurcated into dry air cooler and liquid cooler. Based on the Orientation, the global market is divided into v- type, and horizontal cooling systems. Based on the application, the global market is divided into industrial, and commercial. Based on the end-use industry, the global market is divided into oil & gas, machinery & equipment manufacturing, chemical industry, petrochemical, food & beverage, and others.

This report segments the adiabatic coolers market as follows:

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: By Product Type Segmentation Analysis

Dry Air Cooler

Liquid Cooler

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: By Orientation Segmentation Analysis

V- Type

Horizontal Cooling Systems

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: By Application Segmentation Analysis

Industrial

Commercial

Global Adiabatic Coolers Market: By End-Use Industry Segmentation Analysis

Oil & Gas

Machinery & Equipment Manufacturing

Chemical Industry

Petrochemical

Food & Beverage

Others

Why choose Fact.MR?

