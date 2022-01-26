Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein Helps Individuals File for Social Security Disability

Trevose, PA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein is pleased to announce they help individuals file for Social Security disability. They understand the stress individuals go through to get the benefits they deserve and try to make the process as stress-free and simple as possible.

At Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein, clients meet with the lawyers to discuss the details of their cases and determine whether they qualify for Social Security disability. Once clients decide to move forward with their case, the professional team will help them through every step of the process, including filling out the paperwork correctly, gathering the proper documentation, and submitting it on the appropriate timeline. Clients can rest assured that their case will move forward promptly to give them the best chance of a successful outcome to get the benefits they deserve.

Individuals who were previously denied their Social Security disability claims can also turn to the qualified law team at Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein. They will review the case and identify any errors that led to the denial. They can then file an appeal or resubmit the paperwork to give their clients the best chance of getting the benefits they deserve.

Anyone interested in learning about the Social Security disability representation offered can find out more by visiting the Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein website or by calling 1-800-889-6101.

About Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein: Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein is a full-service law firm representing clients in their Social Security disability cases. They understand the challenges these individuals face and strive to make the process as simple and stress-free as possible. Their goal is to help their clients qualify for the benefits they deserve due to their disabilities.

Company: Leventhal Sutton & Gornstein

Address: 3800 Horizon Blvd. Suite 101

City: Trevose

State: PA

Zip code: 19053

Toll-free number: 1-800-889-6101

Telephone number: 1-215-259-5604