How to choose the right G Suite (Google Workspace) plan?

Delhi, India, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Most people today, in this day and age of living a partially virtual life, and working from anywhere in the world, know what G Suite or Google Workspace is. Nonetheless, it is always good to start from the basics. G Suite is a group of apps offered by Google for computing, storing and sharing data. It enables extensive collaboration in a team.

Namely, these apps are Gmail, Google Docs, Google Slides, Google Sheets, Google Drive Calendar, Chat and Meet. Gmail, one of the most popular emailing services, is offered by Google. Docs, Slides and Sheet are tools for computing, presenting, storing and sharing data. Google Drive is exclusively for storing and sharing data with a group of individuals.

G suite, redefined as Google Workspace, is available for free, that any individual with a Google account can use. But large organizations like educational institutes and corporate offices prefer to buy the paid plan of G Suite, for the extensive range of additional features it has to offer.

Some exclusive features in the paid G suite plans are:

Gmail business email.

A custom email id with the domain of your choice, instead of the generic ‘gmail.com.’

Advanced Video calling features in Google Meet like, adding more than 100 participants, breakout rooms, hand raising and attendance tracking.

Drive Secure cloud storage – 30 GB, 2 TB or 5 TB per user, depending on the paid plan chosen.

