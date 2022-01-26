Pro Marketer Lays Down the Most Effective SEO Tools to Use in 2022

Toronto, Canada, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Every digital marketer wishes to see their website ranking on top of the search engines. They develop numerous plans, content strategies, and link-building techniques in their pursuit. SEO tools are like a weapon in their arsenal. With the right ones, the whole task of website optimization becomes easy than before. However, you cannot say that every SEO tool is great. I would say that most of them are not even worthy of being used. To prevent you from spending your time understanding and using an average tool, here’s a list of the best ones to try.

These are all-purpose SEO tools. They are efficient in keyword research, competitive research, on-site SEO audit, position monitoring, and analysis of backlinks. Note that these tools will help you in all these areas. So they are more helpful than tools that are designed for a single purpose like keyword research. Moreover, they also do not come with a heavy price tag. Find the one with which you can optimally perform your task.

Semrush – It’s perfect for serious keywords research, competitor evaluation and analysis, and website audit. Suppose your customer is comparatively new in the market or has lots of other competitors. In that case, it will be hard for them to rank for high-volume keywords. In such a case, targeting low competition keywords is the best route of action for you. Semrush’s Keyword Magic tool identifies such keywords which you can use to enhance your website traffic.

The Site Audit tool does a good job of technical SEO site audit and enables you to resolve all crucial SEO errors on your site. Semrush also gives you an Organic Research report, through which you can view the keywords your competitors are using which are performing well for them.

Hubspot – It’s perfect for optimizing the conversion rate of your client’s website. The tool begins at $560 per month, giving you access to a variety of SEO and content tools. The SEO tools are incorporated in the content strategy tool of Hubspot. Using it, you can find and rank for topics relevant to your client. It allows you to come out with various ideas to create content on. The SEO tools are paired with other ones like A/B testing, landing pages, calls-to-action, and conversational bots. All of this will allow you to optimize the conversion rates for your customer and take it to the next level. If you are mainly working for conversions, Hubspot is the best tool to use.

Ahrefs – If your most important task is backlink analysis; you can use Ahrefs blindly. It’s the preferred backlink analysis tool of almost every SEO expert. Ahrefs has the world’s largest index of live backlinks. The tool’s crawler can process up to 5 billion web pages in the span of a single day! It is also effortless to use the tool, and so anyone can start using it for backlink analysis. Recently, Ahrefs has started providing an entire marketing toolkit, wherein it provides different tools for a site audit, content, and keyword research. With its Site Explorer, you can view the websites that are linking to your customer’s website and also ascertain the backlink profile quality. You can also evaluate the keywords that are letting your competitors rank high. One of its most commonly used tools is the Rank Tracker. It lets you track the search rankings of your client over time and measure their performance against their competitors.

Ubersuggest – Are you looking for a tool that will help you generate loads of website traffic? If so, you are better off with Ubersuggest. Using it, you can catch hold of more site visitors through reverse engineering tactics. This solution provides a domain search tool imperative for showing what works optimally for the competition. It has a feature, ‘Keyword Ideas, ‘ wherein you just have to type in a keyword. In a few moments, you’ll find long-tail versions of that keyword. Apart from that, you’ll also get keyword data like monthly search volume, PPC, and SEO competition. The tool offers even more. You can use it to find various kinds of keywords related to your domain. You can also find question keywords, preposition keywords, and comparisons. All of this will allow you to create content that will boost website traffic significantly.

Serpstat – This tool is perfect for those who are on a tighter budget but still want a good SEO tool. It starts at just $69 per month, unlike other tools, which can cost up to $100 a month. Serpstat is a full-fledged PPC and SEO analysis platform. It allows you to do everything from competitor analysis, keyword research, backlink analysis, technical site audits, among other things. Its advanced site audit tool helps you find and remove all SEO issues on your site. With the ‘Search Questions’ functionality, you can effectively research domain-specific questions and get ideas for creating attractive content.

It's best to try out all these tools and find one that best serves you or your customer's needs. You'll certainly notice an improvement in your SEO endeavors.