EnSuite-Cloud ReVue Introduces SmartMeasure Tools for Collaboration

Context-aware measure provides richer collaboration experience.

Farmington Hills, MI, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — CCE, a leading provider of advanced CAD interoperability solutions, announced the release of “SmartMeasure”, a set of context-aware measuring tools to help users have a significantly richer collaboration experience when working with 2D and 3D multi-CAD data in its flagship secure online meeting and design review software, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue.

In its first big release of the new year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue focused on providing users a richer experience when discussing 2D and 3D CAD models. With the introduction of SmartMeasure, users can now select multiple elements (edges/vertex) from the CAD model and the software will highlight all possible measure options involving those elements and the user can toggle between them to see the required result.

“When we conceptualized ReVue couple years ago, we wanted to create an engineering collaboration product that provides users a richer and tailored user experience that are not available in today’s commonly used screen-sharing software like Zoom, WebEx and Teams. We reached deep into our engineering background and thought this thing through. The recent introduction of SmartMeasure tools fit into our initial vision of creating a secure engineering collaboration software that is purpose-built with engineers, designers and CAD users in mind,” said Vinay Wagle, CCE’s V.P. Sales and Marketing.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue is a revolutionary web-based real-time collaboration software that allows users to take local control of the CAD model without disrupting the meeting for all participants or compromising intellectual property. It supports latest versions all the major CAD formats, including CATIA V5, CATIA V6 (3DXML), NX, SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Creo, Solid Edge among others. Besides allowing users to collaborate using 2D and 3D CAD data, users can also share engineering documentation via screen-share thanks to its multi-document support in the same collaboration session.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue uses secure peer-to-peer technology for collaboration. Some of the key features that ensures total security of intellectual property include:

* Uses browser exclusively – No software installation or browser extensions required

* Data never leaves the user – No storing of proprietary design data on any server

* User is in control – Well-defined roles & privileges for participants for data protection

* User’s data is never out of sight – No data footprint left after collaboration

Some of the key benefits of using EnSuite-Cloud ReVue for secure online meetings for engineering collaboration over typical screen-sharing apps like Zoom, Teams and Webex include:

* Independent Local control of collaboration session without compromising intellectual property

* High-quality 3D rendering with zero loss of fidelity of viewable data

* Natural collaboration experience without any overhead for data or session preparation

* Ultra-low latency allowing for excellent response/refresh rates

* Low bandwidth usage allowing for easy sharing of large CAD models

* Screen-sharing option for non-CAD documents for richer collaboration

Since its general availability earlier this year, EnSuite-Cloud ReVue has received rave reviews from leading industry analysts in publications like Lifecycle Insights, Engineering.com, MCADCafe, Digital Engineering among others.

EnSuite-Cloud ReVue can be used for conducting engineering design reviews directly in the browser or access it from an active CAD session using ReVue LiveLink. ReVue LiveLink is available for major formats like SOLIDWORKS, Inventor, Solid Edge, SketchUp, 3D Max, Revit among others and is particularly useful for design reviews (conceptual design or engineering changes) where the CAD model needs to be edited and the results updated in real-time with participants in the collaboration session.

All new users can get a 15-day free trial for an Organizer license to evaluate the product. Users can visit the EnSuite-Cloud ReVue page for additional product and pricing information or to start their 15-day free trial.

About CCE:

Incorporated in Michigan, CCE has more than 30 years of CAD/CAM/CAE software development experience, as well as an extensive background in related services. Since 1989, CCE’s focus on CAD technology & application development has spearheaded its mission to deliver customers value through innovative, disciplined, and communications-focused technology products and services. CCE has offices located in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Fort Lee, New Jersey.

For more information on CCE’s products and services, visit www.cadcam-e.com.

