Vertical Machining Centres Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2031

Vertical Machining centres market continues to evolve. Considering the evolutions, and changing requirements, vertical machining manufacturers are focusing on launching innovative products.

They are also focusing on upgrading their operational features and performance.

For instance, Breton has launched its latest product Matrix E1 2000 x 2500 x 1000 mm strokes 5-axis vertical machining centre with high precision which is capable of hi-feed roughing, semi-finishing and finishing operations on medium-sized components in steel, light-alloy or composites. The other few products launched by Breton are Matrix E2, Matrix E3 .

SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player, both at global and regional levels.

Vertical Machining Centres Market: Market segmentation

The global Vertical Machining Centres market can be segmented on the basis of spindle type, axes, structure and end use.

On the basis of spindle type, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Inline drive

Belt drive

Gear drive

On the basis of number of axes, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

3 axis

4 axis

5 axis

6 or more axes

On the basis of structure, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Column type

Gantry type

With moving table

With fixed table

On the basis of End Use, the global Vertical Machining Centres market is segmented into:

Aerospace industry

Automotive industry

Semiconductor & Electronics industry

Competitive Landscape

Some of the key market participants in the global Vertical Machining Centres market are:

BPW

Breton S.p.A.

CHIRON Werke GmbH & Co

Cifin s.r.l

DMG MORI CO., LTD

EMAG GmbH & Co.

Haas Automation Inc.

HURCO Werkzeugmaschinen GmbH

KNUTH Machine Tools

Makino

Matchmaker CNC

Matsuura Machinery Corporation

Okuma Corporation

Vision Wide Tech

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

Regional Outlook

The key manufacturers of Vertical Machining Centres are primarily located in Japan and Germany.

In North America, very few local players are manufacturing Vertical Machining Centres.

However, the export of Vertical Machining Centres from Asian and European countries through distribution centres has kept the Vertical Machining Centres market in the US competitive.

Asia is the manufacturing hub of Vertical Machining Centres and thus, will lead the market during the forecast period.

The import and export of Vertical Machining Centres by developing nations, such as India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brazil, will determine the growth trend of Vertical Machining Centres market during the forecast period.

Currently countries such as Japan, Korea, Taiwan, US and Germany are the top exporters of Vertical Machining Centres. The growing import from these countries indicates that this market is highly price competitive.

