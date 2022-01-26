Global Rotary Gripper Module Market is Driven By The Rising Demand For Automation In Industries

As per a recently published study by market research and competitive intelligence provider Fact.MR, sales of rotary gripper modules witnessed impressive growth in the historical period 2016-2020.

With the coronavirus pandemic engulfing the whole world, widespread factory shutdowns resulted in a contraction of demand for rotary gripper modules in the first half of 2020.However, prospects appear elevated for 2021 and beyond, as several markets resume industrial activities in the wake of flattening infection curves. A noteworthy CAGR is expected during the 2021-2031 forecast period.

Request Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4130

Segmentation

The global rotary gripper module market is segmented on the basis of operation, type, and application.

Based on operation, the market can be segmented as follows: Pneumatic Electrical Mechanical

Based on type, the market can be segmented as follows: Parallel Angular

Based on application, the market can be segmented as follows: For Assemblies For Clean Rooms For Work Piece Handling Others



Key Questions Answered in the Rotary Gripper Module Market Survey Report:

– What are the current scenario and key trends in the Rotary Gripper Module market?

– What are the key strategies companies use to grow their customer base?

– What are the key categories within the Rotary Gripper Module segments and their future potential?

– What are the key market drivers for rotary gripper modules and their expected effects in the short, medium and long term?

– How big is the market for rotary gripper modules and what are the chances of the main players?

Request a customized report as per your requirement – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=4130

Prominent Players offering Rotary Gripper Modules

The global market for rotary gripper modules appears to be a bit fragmented in nature. In order to have a secure foothold in the market, rotary gripper manufacturers are investing significantly in R&D activities.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global market are

Effecto Group S.P.A.

Festo Corporation

Perfecta Schneidemaschinenwerk GmbH Bautzen

PHD, INC.

Project Automation & Engineering GmbH

SCHUNK GmbH & Co. KG

ZIMMER GROUP

Regional Forecast for the Rotary Gripper Modules Landscape

The global rotary gripper module landscape is segmented into seven regions: North America (USA, Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico), Europe (Germany, Russia), Middle East and Africa (GCC, North Africa, South Africa), East Asia (South Korea, China, and Japan), South Asia (India, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Rest of South Asia) and Oceania (New Zealand, Australia).

Rapid industrialization across South Asia is opening up major growth frontiers for rotary gripper modules. India is expected to be the leader in the South Asian market.

East Asia is also a highly lucrative growth region, with China likely to pivot most of the demand for rotary gripper modules. A flourishing electronics & electrical components industry is responsible for China’s heightened demand share.

The U.S. and Canada will likely emerge as the frontrunners of rotary gripper module sales across the North American market.

Europe will also play a key role in driving the rotary gripper module demand during the forecast period, due to the presence of various industries.

Explore Fact.MR’s Trending Report – https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Industrial Goods Domain:

Utility Locator Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/5411/utility-locator-market

Firestop Sealants Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3646/firestop-sealants-market

Centrifugal Chiller Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/4231/centrifugal-chiller-market

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates