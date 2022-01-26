Increasing Demand For Optimum Performance And Trouble Free Operation To Surge Mechanical Power Transmission Market

Mechanical power transmission is the most essential movement at work stations as it ensures execution of energy at the outlet as it transfers energy from the energy generation point. Mechanical power transmission is needed in industries that manufacture products in order to execute the process smoothly.

Mechanical power transmissions can change energy. For example: It can change rotational energy to linear energy or vice versa. It also has the ability to change direction and torque. The advantages of mechanical power transmission are that it can change rotational speeds, it is well equipped with reversing rotational direction from the motor and it has elements that help to distribute and split power sources.

Market Segmentation

Globally, the mechanical power transmission market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry

Based on the product type, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

Belt Drives

V-Belt Drives

Synchronous Belt Drives

Chain Drives

Couplings

Clutches

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Others

Based on the sales channel, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Mechanical Power Transmission market include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit Corporation, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO., Renold, Rexnord Corporation, HangZhou DongHua Chain Group Co., Ltd., Gates Corporation, AB SKF, The Timken Company, OPTIBELT GROUP, ContiTech AG, ELECTROMATE INC., Weasler Engineering, BK Power Systems and others.

Globally, the mechanical power transmission market is very fragmented owing to the presence of large number of regional as well as global players across the globe. Prominent manufacturers of the mechanical power transmission products are found to be involved in the product innovation and development in order to gain the significant share and enhance the presence in the global market.

Regional Outlook

Considering regions, the global mechanical power transmission market is anticipated to be dominate by Asia-Pacific region owing to the rising demand from various end-use industries across the developing countries such as China and India.

North America and Europe are expected to be the most mature markets for the mechanical power transmission products because the manufacturers have limited product offerings in these regions. Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to account for small share in the market and anticipated to grow at moderate rate over the forecast period, owing to the slow growth of the end-use industries in various countries.

