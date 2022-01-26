Specialty Papers Market is Projected to Garner US$ 60 Bn Expanding 2 Times During Forecast Period 2021-2031

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Specialty Papers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Specialty Papers

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Specialty Papers. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Specialty Papers Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Specialty Papers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Specialty Papers Market.

Fact.MR, a market research and intelligence provider states that the specialty papers market surpassed a market value of US$ 29 Bn in 2020. Focus on sustainability and e-commerce are driving the growth of the specialty papers industry.

Mondi Ltd and International Paper continue to lead the market in terms of business strength and industry attractiveness. With large presence across various countries and huge product portfolio, both companies are likely to remain dominant in the near future. Other key players are focusing on strategic partnerships and new product launches.

Furthermore, technological advancements in the field of specialty papers is playing a major role in increasing the demand for specialty papers. Thus, the market for specialty papers is expected to garner US$ 60 Bn expanding 2x in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered

  • By Product
    • Thermal Specialty Paper
    • Décor Specialty Paper
    • Label Specialty Paper
    • Kraft Specialty Paper
    • Carbonless Specialty Paper
    • Printing Specialty Papers
    • Release Linear Papers
    • Other Specialty Papers
  • By Application
    • Specialty Papers for Building & Construction
    • Specialty Papers for Food & Beverage
    • Specialty Papers for Pharmaceuticals
    • Specialty Papers for Packaging and Publishing
    • Specialty Papers for Electricals
    • Specialty Papers for Other Applications

Competitive Landscape

Key players in the specialty papers industry are focusing on offering sustainable solutions that would last for a longer period of time.

  • In March 2021, International Paper, a key player expanded its business capabilities in Spain by purchasing two state-of-the-art corrugated box plats in Spain.
  • In July 2021, WestRock and Liquibox have come together to reduce waste by approaching the e-commerce way for brand differentiation.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • By product, décor papers to account for considerable revenue, amounting to 40%
  • Kraft paper sales to likely expand at a CAGR exceeding 6% through 2031
  • By application, packaging & labeling to account for highest usage, capturing over a third of total sales
  • Printing & publishing and building & construction to jointly contribute over half of total revenue
  • Europe and Asia to dominate specialty papers sales, yielding 2/5th of revenue
  • China to register an impressive valuation, clocking a CAGR above 7% through 2031

 “Increasing consciousness regarding environment along with emerging design trends is propelling the demand for specialty papers.” opines a Fact.MR analyst.

Express Press Release Distribution