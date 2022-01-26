Amerigo Scientific Announces Tissue Plasminogen Activator for Bio-research

New York, USA, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces Tissue Plasminogen Activator for scientific uses. This tissue plasminogen activator can be applied to coagulation research, medical research, protein-structure and biochemical research.

Tissue plasminogen activator (tPA) is classified as a serine protease (an enzyme that cleaves peptide bonds in proteins). Therefore, it is one of the main components to dissolve blood clots. Its main functions include catalyzing the conversion of plasminogen to plasmin, which is the main enzyme involved in dissolving blood clots. It can be used for embolism or thrombotic stroke research, and can be manufactured using recombinant biotechnology. The tPA produced in this way are called recombinant tissue plasminogen activator (rtPA).

Amerigo Scientific now expands its protein portfolio and offers tissue plasminogen activator for global clients for research uses. These products have a variety of applications, and can be used for coagulation research, medical research, protein structure and biochemical research. Related products such as human Plasmin, recombinant, human Pro-Glu-Plasminogen, recombinant, Streptokinase, and Urokinase are also available at Amerigo Scientific.

“We’re glad to to expand our offering and provide the tissue plasminogen activator for researchers and scientists with specific requirements for such high quality products. Proteins are crucial for science studies. This new protein offering together with our other products provide a comprehensive list that gives laboratories confidence that their results are reliable.” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

Proteins are used in a wide range of applications, such as functional assays, screening drugs, or in Western Blot. Amerigo Scientific offers multiple types of high purified proteins to meet any research needs, such as high-quality purified membrane proteins and membrane protein detergents, reagents, and surfactant kits. Membrane proteins are crucial for cellular physiology and allow some cellular processes including cell adhesion, cell-cell communication, signal transduction, and transport. Amerigo Scientific offers high-quality purified membrane proteins involved in a wide range of diseases for many discovery programs. From membrane protein extraction, stabilization, isolation to crystallization, Amerigo Scientific offers membrane protein detergents, reagents, and surfactant kits for discovery projects to improve the poor solubilization rate and the weak stability of membrane proteins,

For more information about the tissue plasminogen activator or any other detail about Amerigo Scientific’s protein products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com/.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.