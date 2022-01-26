Swap it like a pro: Segway-Ninebot and Swobbee cooperate when swapping batteries

Leading eKickScooter manufacturer gets connected to Swobbee’s infrastructure

Battery swapping stations increase sustainability and efficiency in fleet operation

With Spin, a large sharer of Segway Ninebot eKickScooters is already using

the Swobbee swapping stations

Berlin/Amsterdam, 2022-Jan-26 — /EPR Network/ — The Berlin Battery-as-a-Service provider Swobbee has integrated batteries from the market leader Segway-Ninebot into its battery swapping stations. The eKickScooter batteries from the American-Chinese company are the seventh battery model in the manufacturer-independent Swobbee system. Against the background of the widespread use of Segway-Ninebot eKickScooters, this represents an

important step towards making the use of the popular small electric vehicles even more sustainable. The new e-bikes from Segway-Ninebot also use the rechargeable battery type, which makes the Swobbee stations usable in even more areas. The eKickScooters of the brand known, among other things, for its innovative self-balancing personal transporter are among the best-selling eKickScooters in the world and achieve top ratings in tests. In Germany, these vehicles play a prominent role on the private market. But not only: The eKickScooters from Segway-Ninebot are also used by large sharing providers. In Germany, for example, this is Spin, a subsidiary of Ford. Spin already uses the Swobbee system for its Berlin eKickScooter fleet to ensure efficient and sustainable operation. Further sharing fleets in other cities in Germany will be added.

“Segway-Ninebot is one of the really big players in the booming eKickScooter market,” explains Thomas Duscha, CEO and co-founder of Swobbee. “We are very pleased about this cooperation, which is advantageous for both companies: Thanks to Swobbee compatibility, Segway-Ninebot can offer its users an economically and ecologically sensible additional service, while another huge market is opening up for Swobbee.” Tony Ho, Segway vice president of global business development, congratulates Swobbee on taking the important step of making the battery swapping stations Segway-compatible. “At Segway-Ninebot, our goal is to help fleet operators reduce costs and increase efficiency. For this reason, we are pleased that Segway customers can now benefit from the connection to Swobbee stations and look forward to our partnership,” says Tony Ho.

About Swobbee

As a leading Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) provider, Swobbee GmbH supports companies in the field of micro-mobility in implementing an efficient and sustainable energy infrastructure. Swobbee has set itself the task of establishing a mobile and sustainable energy network in order to actively help

shape the energy and mobility transition. In addition to comprehensive BaaS services, Swobbee offers the world’s first manufacturer-neutral battery sharing system with an intermodal approach for micro-mobility with its Battery Swapping System (BSS). This enables the company and location partners a risk-free, cost-benefit-optimised use of numerous electromobile applications, e.g. e-cargo bikes, electric scooters, eKickScooters and gardening machines.

