Sodium methylparaben Market: Global Forecast over 2028

Sodium methylparaben, also known as the sodium salt of methylparaben, is a preservative used by the pharmaceutical, food & beverage and cosmetics & personal care industries. Sodium methylparaben is generally found in fruits, such as blueberries, where it performs antimicrobial activity. Sodium methylparaben can be completely absorbed, hydrolysed and rapidly excreted through urine. There is negligible evidence of accumulation and hence, sodium methylparaben is included in the “Safe List” of Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Also, Sodium methylparaben based products witness large demand from the food sector where it is used as a food additive with the E number E219.

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Dynamics

Growth in the application of sodium methylparaben-based products in food, cosmetics and pharmaceutical industries is expected to drive the demand for sodium methylparaben over the forecast period. Growing applications of sodium methylparaben as an additive in the food & beverage sector, particularly as a preservative in baked goods, jams & jellies, creams, dairy products, syrups, seasonings, oils, processed vegetables and other beverages, is further expected to fuel the growth of the sodium methylparaben market over the forecast period.

However, according to an independent study, sodium methylparaben can increase the risk of breast cancer, damage skin cells & eye cornea and can also affect male fertility. These factors are likely to hamper the demand for sodium methylparaben.

Global Sodium methylparaben Market: Segmentation

Globally, the Sodium methylparaben market can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and region.

On the basis of product type, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

  • Food Grade Sodium Methylparaben
  • Pharma Grade Sodium Methylparaben
  • Cosmetics Grade Sodium Methylparaben

On the basis of application, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

  • Food & Beverage Additives
  • Medical Care
    • Ophthalmic medications
    • Herbal preparations
    • Parenteral / Sterile solutions
    • Others
  • Preservative in cosmetic products
  • Others

On the basis of region, the global Sodium methylparaben market is segmented as:

  • North America
    • U.S.
    • Canada
  • Latin America
    • Brazil
    • Mexico
    • Argentina
    • Chile
    • Peru
    • Rest of Latin America
  • Europe
    • EU – 4 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain)
    • U.K.
    • Benelux (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg)
    • Nordic (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden)
    • Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep., etc.)
    • Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • APEJ (Asia Pacific excluding Japan)
    • Greater China
    • India
    • South Korea
    • ASEAN Countries
    • Rest of APeJ
  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)
    • GCC Countries
    • Turkey
    • Iran
    • Israel
    • South Africa
    • Rest of MEA

The European region is expected to be a leading market for sodium methylparaben and will be followed by North America owing to growing demand from the cosmetics industry, predominantly from countries, such as France, Italy, Spain, etc. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific market is anticipated to be the fastest growing market for sodium methylparaben based products owing to snowballing demand for colour cosmetics and skin & hair care products.

Moreover, rising demand for sodium methylparaben based products from food & beverage sector to increase the shelf-life of products will give a boost to the market. That apart, growing penetration of Sodium methylparaben across emerging economies, such as China, India and other ASEAN countries, is expected to further propel market growth.

Overall, the global Sodium methylparaben market is expected to register significant growth over the forecast period.

Global Sodium methylparaben market: Key Players

Some of the key manufacturers of sodium methylparaben that currently operate in the global Sodium methylparaben market are:

  • Changzhou Elly Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.
  • Wuhu Huahai Biology Engineering Co. Ltd
  • Triple Chem
  • Gujarat Organics Ltd,
  • Evergreen Chemical Industry Limited
  • Hangzhou Jiancheng Trade Co., Ltd
  • Dafeng Huaxin Bio-technology Co.,ltd
  • BOC Sciences
  • P J Chemicals
  • Qingzhou Ailitong Chemicals Technical Co.,Ltd
  • Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc
  • CellMark USA, LLC

