Emergence of Home Care Services is Expected to Influence Market Demand for Surgical Drapes – Fact.MR Survey

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Surgical Drapes to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Surgical Drapes market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Market Snapshot

According to Fact.MR- a market research and competitive intelligence provider- global hospital supplies market demand is predicted to grow 1.2x from US$ 18 Bn in 2020 to US$ 23 Bn in 2031. The shift in growth pattern is primarily due to enterprises normalizing their output after catering to demand that surged dramatically during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Surgical Drapes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Surgical Drapes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Surgical Drapes Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Surgical Drapes, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Surgical Drapes Market.

Key Segments Covered

Product Type Surgical Gowns Disposable Gowns Reusable Gowns Surgical Drapes Disposable Drapes Reusable Drapes Surgical Gloves Disposable Gloves Reusable Gloves Surgical Packs Feeding Tubes

End User Hospitals Ambulatory Surgical Centres Specialty Clinics



Competitive Landscape

In the following decade, manufacturers in the hospital supplies industry will focus on strategic acquisitions, collaborations, and product launches.

To eradicate COVID-19, Siemens donated oxygen concentrators to hospitals in India. The Siemens Caring Hands e.V. charity is delivering 100 oxygen concentrators to hospitals in Bengaluru, Goa, and Chennai as part of a long-term effort to combat the pandemic in India.

Pediatric Home Service (PHS), a Roseville, Minnesota-based independent comprehensive home care service, recently joined with Alliance Medical Supply, a San Antonio, Texas-based high-tech durable hospital supply firm servicing pediatric patients.

Allegro Medical is selling a variety of medical equipment, but they are particularly impressed with its orthopedic and orthotic options, which total approximately 1,400 products.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By product type, disposable medical gloves sales to account for 3/5th of overall demand Surgical procedure packs demand to surge at a CAGR of 4% until 2031 By end user, hospitals to generate bulk of the global demand, accounting for 70% of total sales Digital technology is assisting the healthcare industry and boosting market expansion Hospital supplies demand in the U.S accounted for 38.2% of total share in 2020 More than 3 out of 10 sales of hospital supplies happened across Western Europe India to experience a CAGR of 3% in the hospital supplies demand, amid surging healthcare infrastructure developments

“Increasing efforts towards eradicating incidences of hospital acquired infections is prompting healthcare providers to invest in protective hospital gear, spurring market growth,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Surgical Drapes Category and segment level analysis: Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Fact MR provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level. Surgical Drapes Historical volume analysis : The report provides a comparison of Surgical Drapes’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

: The report provides a comparison of Surgical Drapes’s historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031. Surgical Drapes Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Surgical Drapes market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Surgical Drapes market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally Surgical Drapes Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Surgical Drapes demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Surgical Drapes market is carefully analyzed

The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Surgical Drapes demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Surgical Drapes market is carefully analyzed Post COVID consumer spending on Surgical Drapes: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Fact MR Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Surgical Drapes market growth.

More Valuable Insights on Surgical Drapes Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Surgical Drapes, Sales and Demand of Surgical Drapes, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

