North America is Expected to Hold 42% Market Share of Global Insulated Drinkware Market – Fact.MR Survey

The insulated drinkware market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of over 6% during the forecast period (2020-2030). The recent past has seen a change in consumer preferences for drinkware goods, whereby, a majority of customers choose to buy utility-based drinkware, such as multicomponent bottles, interlocking cans, aerosol cans, etc. This phenomenon has increased utility drinkware sales, including insulated drinkware.

Due to the ongoing, COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a significant and enduring impact on the consumer goods industry. This crisis has fundamentally changed how and what consumers are buying, and has accelerated immense structural changes in the consumer goods sector. The purchasing curve of insulated drinkware and household consumer goods in general is experiencing a sharp downturn.

Insulated Drinkware Market: Segmentation

FactMR’s study has done the segmentation of the insulated drinkware market on the basis of product, body type, capacity, and sales channel, across seven regions.

Product

Water Bottles

Cans

Mugs

Body Type

Stainless Steel

Plastic Insulated

Capacity

Less than 500 Ml

750 Ml

1 Liter

1.25 Liters – 2 Liters

Above 2 Liters

Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Other Channels

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

Competition Analysis

The global insulated drinkware market space is moderately fragmented, with small regional producers responsible for more than three-fourth share. Prominent companies, such as Yeti Holdings Inc., Thermos LLC, Camelbak Products, LLC., Pelican Products, Inc., and Tupperware Brands, have a share of over 45% in the international insulated drinkware industry, but they also have a large share in their domestic markets.

Other manufacturers in the insulated drinkware market are focused on increasing their product range and improving their supply chain efficiency under their short-term vision, whereas, long-term ambitions include the acquisition of viable companies that can enhance their regional scope and extend their current offerings.

Key Takeaways of the Global Insulated Drinkware Market

Insulated drinkware market accounts for around 10% of the overall drinkware market, though it has been witnessing a higher growth as compared to the drinkware market

The upsurge in demand of insulated drinkware of 1 Litre capacity presently accounts for around 50% of the market share and is projected to show an upward growth trajectory in the market through the forecast period

Supermarkets and hypermarkets will continue to have the largest share for insulated drinkware and are projected to grow 1.9X over forecast period

North America and Europe together account for over 60% of the insulated drinkware consumption, owing to higher dollar spending on insulated drinkware vis-à-vis other regions

Global insulated drinkware market is highly fragmented. Three-fourth of the market share is accounted for by small regional manufacturers

Brand owners of insulated drinkware carry a profitability margin of 6% – 8%, though with the increasing raw material prices and emergence of several regional players, there exists a constant pressure on product pricing

“The increasing cost of raw materials such as steel and plastic has been a matter of concern for the insulated drinkware manufacturers. Cost escalation however can be streamlined through product design innovation and add-on features”, says Fact.MR analyst.”

