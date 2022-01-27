Acquire The Best Vintage Watches For Sale At Time Rediscovered

Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom, 2022-Jan-27 — /EPR Network/ —Time Rediscovered (https://timerediscovered.com) offers the best vintage watches for sale in the UK. They want to make their clients feel like they are dealing with their trusted friends by offering a simple, transparent, and affordable way of buying vintage watches.

This store has a wide range of vintage Rolex watches, such as Rolex Precision Ref. 4779. They also have other vintage watches for the ladies, such as the Ladies Vintage Watch, which features a timeless dial design that’s taken on a gorgeous patina over the years as well as a new brown leather strap from Hirsch. For as low as £1,600, everyone can already get one of these products. They also have Omega Constellation Ref. 167.005, 1966, which their customers can get for only £2,695.00. This vintage watch features the classic “Pie Pan” dial design and a stunning 34mm, 18k gold case as well as the automated calibre 564 movement that powers this ref. 167.005, making this watch one of the most sought-after vintage items. Take note, though, that their prices are subject to change without prior notice.

Time Rediscovered has a very user-friendly interface, which allows their clients to find the vintage watch that meets their requirements. The company gives clients the option to shop by gender, by categories, and by brands. They can also easily find new arrivals through their platform. It doesn’t stop there, though. The store has a “watch sourcing” option. Watch sourcing is a tool within the vintage store that lets the site visitor answer some questions about the watch that they wish to get hold of.

They understand that vintage watches can be volatile. Nonetheless, the company wants to give its clients peace of mind. So, they offer a 1-year warranty for every vintage watch that they sell. Their products also come with a 14-day return period, allowing their customers to return products that don’t meet their expectations without a hassle, as well as a full service.

With the vintage watches of Time Rediscovered, clients can get up to 30% cheaper vintage watches than those that traditional dealers offer, which is made possible through the company’s lean, e-commerce model and low margins. For interested customers, they can visit the shop’s website at https://timerediscovered.com to learn more about their products.

About Time Rediscovered

Time Rediscovered is a reputable online vintage watch shop in the UK that offers a better way to buy, sell, and invest in vintage watches. They provide the best customer experience by featuring an easy and enjoyable process of making a transaction. They offer authentic watches from reliable brands, such as Rolex, Omega, Heuer, Patek Philippe, Universal Geneve, etc. For enquiries, you can fill out the company’s contact form at https://timerediscovered.com/pages/contact-us. Alternatively, you can call them at 02038156488 or email them at support@timerediscovered.com.