Enjoy the Backwaters of Florida With Best Boat Charters Palm Beach, FL

Honu Charters is one of the local and well-known Boat Charters in Palm Beach, FL. They have been in this tour business for many years they are recognized for best-in-class charters service with many services and tours around the Florida waters. From fun to Adventures and from educational to leisure their charter service are packed with values because they are customized according to their customers.

About Honu

Honu – 1972 36′ Gulfstar yacht with 2 full cabins, 2 heads and a full galley, including the salon pullout queen and Honu can have room for 7-8 guests. It was built in 1972 and has been remodeled with air conditioning and an Onan generator for better service. And has 3 lounging areas on the outside of one on the foredeck where you have an unfettered view of the world, two on the flybridge where all of the controls are located; and finally third on the aft deck where there are 2 places to lounge, cook or mingle.

Boat Charters

They provide different kinds of boat charters service that meets every kind of tourist needs and requirements. With experienced captains and crews, they are set to offer some personal service with customized requests all through the tour. And also they pet friendly too. Here are some of the boat charters, they offer

Sunset Tour – 2-3 hour tour. This is a great way to start the evening with a sunset cruise or trip to Downtown Stuart or Jupiter for dinner.

Half Day – 4 Hour Tour with Morning or Afternoon departures. This trip has many options from cruising, breakfast, lunch or dinner, and even snorkeling and waterskiing.

Full Day – 6-8 Hour Tour. This is a day of fun on the water. Come with us to one of our favorite sandbars or islands in the area. Enjoy the sun and play in the water.

Overnight+ – One can spend and use the yacht for all night and fun in the beautiful waters of Florida and the Bahamas.

For more detail about their services and company, visit https://honucharters.com/

Address:

3394 Bermuda Rd,

Palm Beach Gardens, FL 33410

Phone: 8443864668

Mail: info@honucharters.com