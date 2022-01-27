Rising Consumer Demand For Natural And Plant-Based Foods Give A Push To Rolled Oats Market

Rolled Oats Market Forecast and CAGR

According to FACT.MR most recent analysis, the rolled oats market will experience rapid growth in 2021, with global revenues increasing by a significant margin year on year. According to a new FACT.MR forecast, rolled oats revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031. Rising demand for gluten-free foods among millennials drives industry growth.

Over the forecasting period, demand for antioxidants and the use of rolled oats for convenient and ready-to-eat packed foods will be supporting the market growth.

Rolled Oats Market: key players

Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the rolled oats market, are

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.

Nestle S.A.

General Mills Inc.

Quaker Oats Company

Bagrry’s India Ltd

Post Holdings Inc.

Kellogg’s Company

Nature’s Path Foods Inc.

Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd

W Jordan Cereals Ltd.

Federal Oats Mills Sdn.

Bhd and many others are some prominent brands operating in rolled oats market.

An Emerging lifestyle of Millennial Consumers

Over a period of time, consumer dieting practices are changing. They are continuously shifting towards healthy food practice. Changing lifestyle leads them to take nutritious and low-calorie food alternatives daily. Whereas the consumer’s busy and stressful living schedule is focusing on investing in healthy and easy-to-make foods.

Rolled oats are made from high-quality oat grains that are flat and irregularly round. These oats are commonly consumed in breakfast cereals or ready-to-cook cereals with milk, fruits, dry fruits, and so on. Rolled oats cooked faster than other oats types. It absorbs more water and gives a good texture to the food products.

Because of their health benefits, rolled oats are widely consumed by people all over the world. Rolled oats are high in dietary fiber, carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Rolled oats are used in granola bars, cookies, and other baked foods because of their nutritional benefits.

Along with healthiness, rolled oats are convenient to prepare. Rolled oats take less time to cook compare with other oats types such as steel-cut oats, whole oats, and others. As a result, rolled oats are in high demand in the market.

Furthermore, gym-savvy millennial consumers are obsessed with fitness and are constantly concerned about their body weight. As a result, they always emphasize low-fat, low-cholesterol diets. Rolled oats aid in the maintenance of healthy body weight. As a result, the changing trend in millennial diet practice will boost the rolled oats market over the forecast period.

Rolled Oats: Market Segmentation

· Based Nature, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Organic

Conventional

· Based on Packaging, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Box

Packets

Others (Pouch, Can, etc.)

· Based on Distribution channel, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / supermarkets

Specialty stores

Convenience stores

Grocery stores

Independent stores

Online retailing

· Based on the Region, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

North America

U.S. and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others

Western Europe

Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg

Eastern Europe

Poland and Russia

Asia Pacific

China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand

The Middle East and Africa

GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

