Rising Consumer Demand For Natural And Plant-Based Foods Give A Push To Rolled Oats Market

Posted on 2022-01-27 by in Internet & Online // 0 Comments

Rolled Oats Market Forecast and CAGR

According to FACT.MR most recent analysis, the rolled oats market will experience rapid growth in 2021, with global revenues increasing by a significant margin year on year. According to a new FACT.MR forecast, rolled oats revenues will nearly double between 2021 and 2031. Rising demand for gluten-free foods among millennials drives industry growth.

Over the forecasting period, demand for antioxidants and the use of rolled oats for convenient and ready-to-eat packed foods will be supporting the market growth.

Request for Sample here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6783 

Rolled Oats Market: key players

Some key manufacturers functioning the business in the rolled oats market, are

Bob’s Red Mill Natural Foods Inc.
Nestle S.A.
General Mills Inc.
Quaker Oats Company
Bagrry’s India Ltd
Post Holdings Inc.
Kellogg’s Company
Nature’s Path Foods Inc.
Edward Flahavan & Sons Ltd
W Jordan Cereals Ltd.
Federal Oats Mills Sdn.
Bhd and many others are some prominent brands operating in rolled oats market.

An Emerging lifestyle of Millennial Consumers

Over a period of time, consumer dieting practices are changing. They are continuously shifting towards healthy food practice. Changing lifestyle leads them to take nutritious and low-calorie food alternatives daily. Whereas the consumer’s busy and stressful living schedule is focusing on investing in healthy and easy-to-make foods.

Rolled oats are made from high-quality oat grains that are flat and irregularly round. These oats are commonly consumed in breakfast cereals or ready-to-cook cereals with milk, fruits, dry fruits, and so on. Rolled oats cooked faster than other oats types. It absorbs more water and gives a good texture to the food products.

Because of their health benefits, rolled oats are widely consumed by people all over the world. Rolled oats are high in dietary fiber, carbohydrates, protein, vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients. Rolled oats are used in granola bars, cookies, and other baked foods because of their nutritional benefits.

Along with healthiness, rolled oats are convenient to prepare. Rolled oats take less time to cook compare with other oats types such as steel-cut oats, whole oats, and others. As a result, rolled oats are in high demand in the market.

Furthermore, gym-savvy millennial consumers are obsessed with fitness and are constantly concerned about their body weight. As a result, they always emphasize low-fat, low-cholesterol diets. Rolled oats aid in the maintenance of healthy body weight. As a result, the changing trend in millennial diet practice will boost the rolled oats market over the forecast period.

Request Customized Report as Per Your Requirements – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6783 

Rolled Oats: Market Segmentation

· Based Nature, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Organic
Conventional

· Based on Packaging, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Box
Packets
Others (Pouch, Can, etc.)

· Based on Distribution channel, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

Hypermarkets / supermarkets
Specialty stores
Convenience stores
Grocery stores
Independent stores
Online retailing

· Based on the Region, the global rolled oats can be segmented as:

North America
U.S. and Canada
Latin America
Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, and others
Western Europe
Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg
Eastern Europe
Poland and Russia
Asia Pacific
China, India, Japan, ASEAN, Australia, and New Zealand
The Middle East and Africa
GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa

Thank you for reading our report. For further queries and customization inquiries, please get in touch with us. Our team will ensure the report is customized to meet your requirements.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR-

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298123/demand-for-independent-front-suspension-is-estimated-to-remain-high-owing-to-the-system-of-better-handling-stability 

Why choose Fact.MR?

Reports published by Fact.MR are a result of the combination of our experts and digital technologies. We thrive to provide innovative business solutions to the clients as well as tailor the reports aligning with the clients’ requisites. Our analysts perform comprehensive research to offer ins and outs of the current market situation. Clients across various time zones tend to utilize our 24/7 service availability.

Explore Fact.MR’s Comprehensive Coverage on Food & Beverages:

Protein Ice Cream Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/protein-ice-cream-market 

Coffee Fruit Extract Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/3669/coffee-fruit-extract-market 

Chewable Coffee Market – https://www.factmr.com/report/2141/chewable-coffee-market 

About Us:

Fact.MR research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

US Sales Office:
11140 Rockville Pike
Suite 400
Rockville, MD 20852
United States
Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583
E-Mail: sales@factmr.com 

Corporate Headquarter:
Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),
Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,
Jumeirah Lakes Towers,
Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution